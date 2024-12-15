E-Paper | December 15, 2024

Polio reaches Charsadda as eight districts test positive for virus

Ikram Junaidi Published December 15, 2024 Updated December 15, 2024 08:09am
FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir administers polio drops to a child at the Children Hospital during a polio eradication campaign, on Saturday.—Online
FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir administers polio drops to a child at the Children Hospital during a polio eradication campaign, on Saturday.—Online

ISLAMABAD: The presence of poliovirus has been detected in eight districts, a day after four more cases of the crippling diseases were confirmed.

According to the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health, wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) has been detected in environmental samples collected from one uninfected and seven already-infected districts.

The virus reached Charsadda, a previously uninfected district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The tally for the infected districts has reached 83 this year.

Tally for the infected districts this year reaches 83

Other than that, the country has reported 63 cases of poliovirus. The reported cases and presence of the virus in environmental samples are indicators of the virus’ prevalence.

According to a lab official, sewage samples collected from Charsadda, D.I. Khan, Rawalpindi, Qambar, Jamshoro, Qilla Saifullah, Barkhan and Mastung have tested positive for WPV1.

“This is the first positive sewage sample detection this year from Charsadda,” the official said, adding the district borders Peshawar, where the virus has been prevalent for several months, indicating continued transmission of WPV1.

“This year, 63 polio cases have been reported in the country. The resurgence of poliovirus has put children nationwide at serious risk from a disease that can leave them paralysed for life,” the official said.

The four latest victims are a 33-month-old girl from Darazinda tehsil of D.I. Khan, a 48-month-old girl from Tank, a 36-month-old girl from Thull tehsil of Jacobabad and an 11-year-old boy from Sukkur.

The infection of an 11-year-old child was a particular cause of concern as usually under-five children are infected with the disease.

However, an official told Dawn that the victim’s mother reported frequent episodes of diarrhoea.

“Children suffering with some chronic disease or comorbidity remain vulnerable to the crippling disease,” he said.

Of the 63 cases reported so far this year, 26 were from Balochistan, 18 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17 from Sindh and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

In the face of a resurging virus, officials have planned expansive inoculation campaigns to boost children’s immunity against the crippling disease.

The Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme will launch a mass vaccination campaign from December 16 to 22 to vaccinate more than 44 million children under five in 143 districts.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2024

Poliovirus
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Economic plan?
Updated 15 Dec, 2024

Economic plan?

So long as the government does not realise that it needs to put its own house in order, growth will remain anaemic and the world will be reluctant to help.
Registration tussle
15 Dec, 2024

Registration tussle

MAULANA Fazlur Rehman appears to be having trouble digesting the fact that he was taken for a ride. The government,...
Dangerous overreach
15 Dec, 2024

Dangerous overreach

THE latest wave of arrests and cases filed against journalists and social media users under Peca marks an alarming...
Half measures
Updated 14 Dec, 2024

Half measures

The question remains: Were suspects' prolonged detention, subsequent trial, and punishments ever legal in eyes of the law?
Engaging with Kabul
14 Dec, 2024

Engaging with Kabul

WHILE relations with the Afghan Taliban have been testy of late, mainly because of the feeling in Islamabad that the...
Truant ministers
Updated 14 Dec, 2024

Truant ministers

LAWMAKERS from both the opposition and treasury benches have been up in arms about what they see as cabinet...