E-Paper | December 14, 2024

Truant ministers

Editorial Published December 14, 2024 Updated December 14, 2024 08:34am

LAWMAKERS from both the opposition and treasury benches have been up in arms about what they see as cabinet ministers’ growing complacency regarding their constitutional obligations.

The matter was raised once again in both the National Assembly and the Senate on Thursday, with angry legislators demanding to know why they had not showed up for consecutive days to answer their questions. It appears that parliamentary business had to be postponed in both Houses due to their absence; a fact that so angered the deputy Speaker of the National Assembly that he termed the matter a “disgrace to the House” and declared that proceedings would not be held next week if the ministers did not show up.

PPP MNA Naveed Qamar asked a particularly poignant question, wondering, “How do they expect that the opposition or anybody will respect parliament when the major beneficiaries of parliament decide not to respect it?” It appears that this is a concept that all those who land in power invariably struggle to come to terms with.

Still, one wonders what has made the cabinet ministers so confident and comfortable in their positions that they feel no obligation to fulfilling the basic requirements of their jobs. The fact that they did not show up in parliament despite being chided for not doing so and despite most of them being in the same city points to a deeper malaise. It shows that either they feel no obligation towards parliament, or simply do not care.

This is a surprising level of hubris in these uncertain times. The country, after all, is not on some blissful trajectory, and the ruling coalition itself seems to be on shaky ground. Some of the legislators keeping the ministers in power have been the loudest in criticising their truancy. This should be enough to prompt the latter to be at their best behaviour. They must respect the offices they have been entrusted with.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2024

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Truant ministers
Updated 14 Dec, 2024

Truant ministers

LAWMAKERS from both the opposition and treasury benches have been up in arms about what they see as cabinet...
Engaging with Kabul
14 Dec, 2024

Engaging with Kabul

WHILE relations with the Afghan Taliban have been testy of late, mainly because of the feeling in Islamabad that the...
Half measures
Updated 14 Dec, 2024

Half measures

The question remains: Were suspects' prolonged detention, subsequent trial, and punishments ever legal in eyes of the law?
A political resolution
Updated 13 Dec, 2024

A political resolution

It seems that there has been some belated realisation that a power vacuum has been created at expense of civilian leadership.
High price increases
13 Dec, 2024

High price increases

FISCAL stabilisation prescribed by the IMF can be expensive — for the common people — in more ways than one. ...
Beyond HOTA
13 Dec, 2024

Beyond HOTA

IN a welcome demonstration of HOTA’s oversight role, kidney transplant services have been suspended at...