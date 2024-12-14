E-Paper | December 14, 2024

Another victim of Karachi’s DHA home fumigation dies

Imtiaz Ali Published December 14, 2024 Updated December 14, 2024 11:20am

KARACHI: An eight-year-old girl, who was among seven members of a family that fainted after inhaling insecticide fumes sprayed at their home in Defence Housing Authority a day before, died at a private hospital on Friday, police said.

The girl, identified as Jannat, was the second child of the house owner, Dr Zia-ud-Din Shaikh, as his five-year-old son, Moin-ud-Din, was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors on Thursday, the police said.

They said that Dr Zia had the fumigation carried out at his DHA residence to eliminate mosquitoes.

However, it is still unclear whether the incident was triggered by the use of a strong insecticide, negligence of those who fumigated the house or lack of precautions by the family, according to police.

DIG-South Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that remaining family members were stable now and had been discharged from the hospital.

He said that the police approached the family to obtain details about the fumigation company, but Dr Zia sought time to talk to investigators in this regard. He said that he would probably provide details after the funerals.

The DIG said that the police came to know about the incident when the South City Hospital informed them about arrival of several unconscious members of a family from a Khayaban-i-Seher house.

He said that the house servants had told the police that Dr Zia had his house fumigated and only he knew the details.

The officer said the grief-stricken father had confirmed that he had his house fumigated which caused the tragedy. He initially told the police that he did not want to pursue “any police inquiry” because it was an “accident”, the DIG said.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Half measures
Updated 14 Dec, 2024

Half measures

The question remains: Were suspects' prolonged detention, subsequent trial, and punishments ever legal in eyes of the law?
Engaging with Kabul
14 Dec, 2024

Engaging with Kabul

WHILE relations with the Afghan Taliban have been testy of late, mainly because of the feeling in Islamabad that the...
Truant ministers
Updated 14 Dec, 2024

Truant ministers

LAWMAKERS from both the opposition and treasury benches have been up in arms about what they see as cabinet...
A political resolution
Updated 13 Dec, 2024

A political resolution

It seems that there has been some belated realisation that a power vacuum has been created at expense of civilian leadership.
High price increases
13 Dec, 2024

High price increases

FISCAL stabilisation prescribed by the IMF can be expensive — for the common people — in more ways than one. ...
Beyond HOTA
13 Dec, 2024

Beyond HOTA

IN a welcome demonstration of HOTA’s oversight role, kidney transplant services have been suspended at...