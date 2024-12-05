10-year old Karachi boy crushed to death in lift accident

A 10-year-old boy was crushed to death after becoming trapped in an elevator shaft of a building in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar, police said on Thursday.

Rescue-1122 official Hassaan Khan told Dawn.com that the incident took place in block 19 of the residential apartment on Wednesday night.

“A young man entered the lift from the ground floor and pressed a button to go to the fifth floor,” he said. “But just when the lift was about to go up, two boys playing in the building rushed to stop it.”

He said that while one of the boys managed to enter the lift, the victim got stuck in the elevator shaft and got dragged up to the fifth floor, dying on the spot.

Khan said that after receiving information about the incident, the Urban Search and Rescue Team, along with an ambulance and disaster response vehicle, reached the spot.

With the help of the drills and other machinery, the team cut open the lift and recovered the body.

“The victim was identified as 10-year-old Abdul Karim Kamran,” he said. “The body has been shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for legal formalities.”

Sharea Faisal police Station House Officer Faisal Gul Khawaja said that since the boy died accidentally, his family told the police that they did not want any legal proceedings.

Earlier in August, a restaurant in Hafizabad in Lahore was sealed after a civil judge and his wife were injured when its elevator collapsed.

Whereas in March, a labourer was killed and two were injured after a lift of a building collapsed during repair work, police had said.

That incident took place at a multi-story marquee located in the area of Gulberg Greens, Islamabad.