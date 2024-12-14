Islamabad ATC grants bail to three teenagers in D-Chowk protest case

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad granted bail to three teenagers arrested in a case registered by the Secretariat police station pertaining to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) protest at D-Chowk.

The youngsters, aged 14, 16, and 17.5 years, were released on bonds of Rs10,000 each.

During the hearing, the petitioners’ legal representatives presented arguments highlighting procedural lapses and questioning the legitimacy of the arrests.

The counsel argued that Siam, a 14-year-old boy, had travelled to Islamabad with his mother from Afghanistan for medical treatment. Arrested from his home in Shahzad Town, Siam was later implicated in a case without clear justification.

The court expressed its displeasure with the police for failing to produce necessary records in a timely manner.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed assured the court that the records would be submitted shortly. After deliberation, the court approved Siam’s bail on surety bonds of Rs10,000 and ordered his immediate release.

In a related hearing, Shahzad Khan (17.5 years) and Samundar Khan (16) were also granted bail. Their lawyer, Wali Khan, informed the court that the boys were taken from their homes and later charged without clear evidence. The court reviewed the arguments and approved bail for both on similar terms.

The ATC criticised the police for procedural delays and mishandling records. “When will the police ensure proper documentation and compliance with court orders,” the judge remarked.

The same court also criticised police and administrative officials for their failure to present the accused involved in the D-Chowk protest case for an identity parade.

The judge showed displeasure at the absence of the accused, warning that he would summon senior officials, including the deputy inspector general (DIG) and inspector general (IG), if the accused were not produced promptly.

“No apologies will be accepted. The accused in the identity parade must be presented in court without fail,” the judge remarked, emphasising his intolerance for delays.

Assistant Commissioner Farhan, who later appeared in court, informed the judge that the deputy commissioner was attending proceedings at the Supreme Court. When questioned about his responsibilities and the handling of the identity parade, the assistant commissioner tried to apologise.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2024