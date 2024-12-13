E-Paper | December 13, 2024

CM Maryam announces joint working group with China to combat Punjab smog

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 13, 2024 Updated December 13, 2024 10:54am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said China’s approach to combating smog is inspiring, announcing that a proposed joint working group, comprising members from both countries, will help combat environmental pollution in Punjab.

She was addressing a session on climate change and environment in Shanghai on Thursday.

“Through the Beijing-Lahore working group, collaborative efforts will focus on knowledge sharing, policy making, capacity building, data exchange, and technology transfer. It will also facilitate initiatives for carbon emissions reduction, including green urban planning, green energy, and e-transport systems,” she said.

She added that China had undergone a complete transformation, terming its development a beacon of hope for Pakistan and other developing countries.

“China is a living example of an economic miracle with astonishing progress in every sector. China’s advancements in infrastructure, skilled human resources, and industrial growth are extraordinary achievements. China’s successful control over environmental and air pollution is remarkable and serves as an inspiration for the world,” she said.

The chief minister noted that China’s effective and sustainable actions reflected its strong commitment to environmental betterment. China is extending support to countries vulnerable to environmental pollution.

In Pakistan, the smog issue had become increasingly critical in recent years, she said.

“President Xi introduced the vision of a shared destiny. He not only shares the fruits of his hard work, but also includes others in the journey of success,” she said.

“We are determined to strengthen Punjab environmentally and make it more resilient. We are implementing a comprehensive agenda for climate change and environmental improvement,” she said adding smog could not be eliminated overnight as Punjab was working on short, medium, and long-term plans to check the menace.

Ms Nawaz highlighted her visit to the Blue Tech Clean Air Alliance, where she gained valuable insights into China’s anti-smog initiatives.

“We are trying to identify the causes behind the sudden disappearance of smog within a few days,” she said.

She also talked about the steps her government had taken so far to address smog issue in the province.

“Eco-friendly reforms are being introduced in the agriculture, transport, and industrial sectors. We are modernising agriculture through e-mechanisation. Traditional farming practices are being replaced with innovative approaches,” she said and hoped following China’s model, industries were being relocated outside urban areas in Punjab.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2024

Join DawnMedia’s Breathe Pakistan initiative to combat climate change.
Pak China Ties, Climate Change
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A political resolution
Updated 13 Dec, 2024

A political resolution

It seems that there has been some belated realisation that a power vacuum has been created at expense of civilian leadership.
High price increases
13 Dec, 2024

High price increases

FISCAL stabilisation prescribed by the IMF can be expensive — for the common people — in more ways than one. ...
Beyond HOTA
13 Dec, 2024

Beyond HOTA

IN a welcome demonstration of HOTA’s oversight role, kidney transplant services have been suspended at...
General malfeasance
Updated 12 Dec, 2024

General malfeasance

Will Gen Faiz Hameed's trial prove to be a long overdue comeuppance or just another smokescreen?
Electricity rates
12 Dec, 2024

Electricity rates

THE government is renegotiating power purchase agreements with private power producers to slash their capacity...
Aggression in Syria
12 Dec, 2024

Aggression in Syria

TAKING advantage of the chaos in post-Assad Syria, Israel has proceeded to grab more of the Arab state’s land,...