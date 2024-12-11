Punjab takes China’s help for cleaner air, better environment

LAHORE: China and Punjab will collaborate on combating smog, improving environment, enhancing biodiversity, protecting wildlife and promoting afforestation.

A joint working group — Beijing-Punjab Clean Air — was formed during a meeting between Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Chinese Minister for Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu in Beijing on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, China and Punjab will exchange environmental expertise, coordinate policies, enhance capacity building, monitor and share data, plan green urban projects and transfer technology.

China will assist Punjab in launching environmentally friendly energy and transportation initiatives.

With China’s cooperation, an advanced air quality management system will be developed in Punjab. The two sides also agreed to utilise China’s expertise in developing an e-transport system in Punjab.

China will support Punjab in the agricultural sector by introducing eco-friendly machinery and sustainable farming practices. Assistance will also be provided in hydropower development and efficient water utilisation.

They agreed on China’s support for protecting Punjab from environmental risks through expertise and technology.

Minister Huang Runqiu briefed Ms Nawaz on environmental protection measures and ecosystem preservation.

The two sides also discussed biodiversity, wildlife protection, and afforestation projects in detail.

Ms Nawaz informed the Chinese officials about plans to develop model cities in Punjab for environmental improvements.

“We want to adopt China’s advanced environmental models to address climate change in Punjab,” she said and added that since assuming office in March this year, her administration launched Punjab’s first comprehensive smog prevention and environmental improvement plan.

She also told the Chinese about the large-scale afforestation and forest restoration projects in Punjab.

“Pakistan and China are iron brothers, and CPEC is critical for Pakistan’s development,” she said and added the second phase of CPEC, focusing on environmentally friendly energy projects, held immense significance.

The Chinese officials assured the CM of their cooperation in urban environmental protection and sustainable development projects.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2024