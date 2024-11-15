2 million seek treatment as smog chokes Punjab

• Health dept data shows 1.93m reported cases of respiratory disease in 30 days; around 69,000 in 24 hours

• Complaints of asthma, conjunctivitis, heart disease also surge

• WWF-Pakistan writes to PM, demands urgent steps to improve air quality

LAHORE: Around two million people visited medical facilities across Punjab with breathing problems and other respiratory diseases in a month as record-breaking smog choked the province.

The Punjab healthcare department data obtained by Dawn on Thursday showed that 19,34,030 cases were reported across the province, with 126,230 in Lahore.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, 68,917 cases of different respiratory diseases, including breathing issues and chest infections, were reported across Punjab.

Of these cases, 6,236 were reported from Lahore, where the average air quality reading was 1,100 on AQI till 9pm on Thursday.

Dense smog, caused by toxic pollutants, has engulfed several cities in Punjab over the past few weeks, with Lahore and Multan being the worst hit. The AQI reading in Multan has already crossed 2,000 twice, setting a new record for air pollution.

According to the Pakistan Air Quality Initiative (PAQI), the pollution of PM2.5 — fine particulate matter in the air that causes the most damage to health — increased by 25 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023. The average pollution level also went up by 23pc compared to last year.

According to experts, exposure to high levels of toxic pollutants not only causes respiratory diseases but also leads to life-altering problems like depression and impacts the growth of children. It also causes oxidative stress and inflammation in human cells and may lay the foundation for other serious diseases, including cancer.

The smog can damage lung tissues and is especially dangerous for people with pre-existing respiratory illnesses like asthma, as per the experts.

AQI levels for Lahore from Nov 13 to Nov 15. — IQAir.com

Asthma and heart diseases

This is the first time that the Punjab health department has consolidated data to estimate the impact of smog.

The data included the tally of five leading diseases: respiratory issues, asthma, ischemic heart diseases, stroke and conjunctivitis.

The data doesn’t give the complete picture of the adverse health impact caused by smog as it only included reported cases. Many people suffering from illnesses don’t visit hospitals to seek doctors’ advice and instead self-medicate at home or visit informal dispensaries.

As per the figures, 4,646 people complained of severe asthma, 257 had ischemic heart disease, 134 suffered a stroke, and 701 conjunctivitis cases were reported across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In Lahore, the tally was 496, 176, 158 and 263, respectively.

The seven-day data showed 463,845 reported cases of respiratory diseases, 30,414 of asthma, 2,166 of ischemic heart disease, 1,330 of stroke and 3,094 cases of conjunctivitis in Punjab.

In the past 30 days, 119,533 complained of asthma, 13,773 of ischemic heart disease, 5,184 of stroke and 11,197 people suffered from conjunctivitis across Punjab.

The government’s measures of shutting schools, cracking down on vehicles emitting excessive smoke, and prohibition on barbecues and visits to recreational places have had no impact on smog.

Citizens have been advised to spend maximum time indoors. How­ever, experts say that without air purifiers, toxic pollutants can harm people inside their homes as well.

At a time when the cost of living has already soared to record levels, affording air purifiers has become a luxury.

These devices cost between Rs25,000 to over Rs150,000. Their filters, which need to be replaced each season, cost between Rs2,500 to Rs10,000.

WWF sends SOS

WWF-Pakistan has also raised the alarm over the escalating “smog crisis” and urged the government to take immediate mitigating actions.

In a formal appeal to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, WWF-Pakistan called for a nationwide health emergency with immediate steps to curb pollution sources, including high-emission vehicles, industries, and construction activities.

WWF-Pakistan’s Direc­tor General Hammad Naqi Khan outlined the severe consequences of inaction, noting that the toxic air was affecting public health, environment, and national economy.

“Without decisive action, the crisis will only deepen, leading to further health complications, economic losses, and environmental degradation,” Mr Khan stated.

While citing data from its air quality monitoring devices in 15 cities, the organisation said particulate matter levels exceeded WHO guidelines by 30 to 40 times.

WWF-Pakistan recommended a ban on high-emission vehicles and called for stringent controls against brick kilns and construction activities during the smog season.

For long-term improvement in air quality, the organisation called for transitioning to Euro V or Euro VI fuel quality standards and promoting electric vehicles, particularly two- and three-wheelers, to reduce emissions.

Other recommendations included expanding Pakistan’s mass transit network, increasing green financing options, and introducing subsidies to discourage crop residue burning.

The organisation also stressed the importance of using low-cost air quality sensors to “identify pollution hotspots” for informed decision-making.

Jamal Shahid in Islamabad also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, November 15th, 2024