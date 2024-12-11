E-Paper | December 11, 2024

Sara Sharif case: Father, stepmother convicted of brutal murder after UK trial

Reuters Published December 11, 2024 Updated December 11, 2024 06:39pm
An undated handout photograph shows British-Pakistani girl Sara Sharif at school. — AFP
An undated handout photograph shows British-Pakistani girl Sara Sharif at school. — AFP
A combination of handout photographs made available by Surrey Police on December 11 shows (L-R) Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool and Faisal Malik, respectively father, stepmother and uncle of British-Pakistani girl Sara Sharif in custody. — AFP
A combination of handout photographs made available by Surrey Police on December 11 shows (L-R) Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool and Faisal Malik, respectively father, stepmother and uncle of British-Pakistani girl Sara Sharif in custody. — AFP

The father and stepmother of Sara Sharif, a 10-year-old girl who was found dead in her home in Britain, were on Wednesday convicted of her murder after a trial which heard harrowing details of her treatment before her killing.

Sara was found dead in August 2023 at her home in Woking, a town southwest of London, after what prosecutors say was a campaign of “serious and repeated violence”.

The family fled to Pakistan immediately after she was killed, before they were arrested in September 2023 at London’s Gatwick airport after flying from Dubai.

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones told jurors at the start of the trial that Sara had suffered a litany of injuries, including burns, broken bones and bite marks.

Sara’s father Urfan Sharif, 43, and his wife Beinash Batool, 30, stood trial at London’s Old Bailey court charged with her murder, which they denied.

The jury convicted Urfan Sharif and Batool of Sara’s murder. Sara’s uncle Faisal Malik, 29, was found not guilty of murder but guilty of causing or allowing Sara’s death.

Urfan and Batool will be sentenced on December 17.

Emlyn Jones told jurors at the start of the trial that Urfan had called police and said: “It wasn’t my intention to kill her, but I beat her up too much.”

Urfan gave evidence and initially denied responsibility for Sara’s death. He accepted slapping Sara to discipline her but denied beating her in a regular or sustained way.

But, under questioning from Batool’s lawyer Caroline Carberry, he later said he took “full responsibility” for his daughter’s death.

Lawyers for Batool, who did not give evidence, said Urfan was violent and controlling and that she was scared of him.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Madressah politics
Updated 11 Dec, 2024

Madressah politics

The curriculum taught must be free of hate and prejudice, while madressah students need to be taught life skills to later contribute to economy.
Targeting travellers
11 Dec, 2024

Targeting travellers

THE country’s top tax authority seems to have run out of good ideas. According to news reports, the Federal Board...
Grieving elephants
11 Dec, 2024

Grieving elephants

FOR most, the news will perhaps not even register. Another elephant has died in captivity in Pakistan. The death is...
Syria’s future
Updated 10 Dec, 2024

Syria’s future

Today, HTS — a ‘reformed’ radical outfit once associated with Al Qaeda — is in a position to be the leading power broker in Syria.
Rights in peril
10 Dec, 2024

Rights in peril

IN Pakistan’s fraught landscape of human rights infringements, misery hangs in the air. What makes this year’s...
Learning from AJK
10 Dec, 2024

Learning from AJK

THE recent events in Azad Kashmir are a powerful example of how dialogue can play a constructive role in effectively...