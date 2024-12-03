E-Paper | December 03, 2024

Three more polio cases take tally to 59

Ikram Junaidi Published December 3, 2024 Updated December 3, 2024 09:04am

ISLAMABAD: Polio cases continue to rise as the country reported three new cases on Monday, bri­n­ging the tally so far this year to 59.

According to an official, the Regional Reference Lab­oratory for Polio Erad­i­ca­tion confirmed the detection of one case each of poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in Dera Ismail Khan, Karachi and Kashmore.

“The genetic sequencing of the samples collected from the children shows that they are genetically linked to the same WPV1 virus genetic cluster,” the official said.

D.I. Khan, one of the seven polio-endemic districts in southern Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, has now reported eight polio cases.

Of the 59 cases reported so far this year, 26 are from Baloch­istan, 16 from KP, 15 from Sindh and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

The Pakistan Polio Pro­gramme conducts multiple mass vaccination drives annually, delivering the vaccine directly to children at their doorsteps.

Additionally, the Expan­ded Programme on Immu­nisation offers vaccinations against 12 childhood diseases free of charge at health facilities.

The next mass vaccination campaign is scheduled for mid-December, aiming to reach over 44 million children with the vaccine. Given the ongoing polio outbreak, it is crucial for parents to ensure that all their children under the age of five are vaccinated to protect them from the disease.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2024

Poliovirus
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Competing narratives
03 Dec, 2024

Competing narratives

Rather than hunting keyboard warriors, it would be better to support a transparent probe into reported deaths during PTI protest.
Early retirement
03 Dec, 2024

Early retirement

THE government is reportedly considering a proposal to reduce the average age of superannuation by five years to 55...
Being differently abled
03 Dec, 2024

Being differently abled

A SOCIETY comes of age when it does not normalise ‘othering’. As we observe the International Day of Persons ...
The ban question
Updated 02 Dec, 2024

The ban question

Parties that want PTI to be banned don't seem to realise they're veering away from the very ‘democratic’ credentials they claim to possess.
5G charade
Updated 02 Dec, 2024

5G charade

What use is faster internet when the state is determined to police every byte of data its citizens consume?
Syria offensive
Updated 02 Dec, 2024

Syria offensive

If Al Qaeda’s ideological allies establish a strong foothold in Syria, it will fuel transnational terrorism.