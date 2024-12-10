1 soldier martyred, 15 terrorists killed in operation in Balochistan’s Zhob district: ISPR

One soldier was martyred while 15 terrorists were killed during an operation in Balochistan’s Zhob district, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the district’s Sambaza area and engaged the terrorists at their location, eliminating 15.

“However, during [an] intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Arifur Rehman (age 32 years; resident of Mansehra district), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom,” the statement said.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the statement said, adding that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to neutralise any other terrorists present in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

In July, the government, through an official notification, designated the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as Fitna al Khawarij, while mandating all institutions to use the term khariji (outcast) when referring to the perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for their professionalism in killing 15 terrorists.

He also paid tribute to Rehman for sacrificing his life during the operation, the PM was quoted as saying in a post on X by state broadcaster PTV.

We will continue fighting against terrorism until it is completely eradicated from the country, PM Shehbaz said.

“Officers and personnel of security forces are busy day and night in protecting the motherland,” he said. “The entire nation, including me, is proud of the dutiful officers and security officers.”

“The entire nation, including me, stands by the security forces in this war against terrorism.”

The country has lately witnessed a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces, other law enforcement agencies, and security checkpoints, particularly in Balochistan and KP.

On November 22, seven terrorists were killed by security forces in operations across Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier in November, security forces killed four terrorists, including a “high-value target”, during an exchange of fire in Balochistan’s Kech district. In another operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Miranshah district on the same day, the security forces killed eight terrorists.