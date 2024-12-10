E-Paper | December 10, 2024

PFUJ condemns trolling of journalists on social media

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 10, 2024 Updated December 10, 2024 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ-Afzal Butt Group) has strongly condemned the “online targeting and trolling campaign” against senior journalists and TV anchors.

The campaign, being run through anonymous social media accounts and involves several followers of a political party, is specifically targeting senior journalists Syed Talat Hussain, Hassan Ayub, Muneeb Farooq and Muzamil Hussain Shah.

PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Secretary Arshad Ansari, in a joint statement here on Monday, urged the federal government to take immediate safety and security measures to safeguard the lives of the mediapersons.

They emphasised that the open threats of elimination against these journalists were alarming and demand swift action from the federal and provincial authorities.

The PFUJ leadership stated that identification of the culprits behind these campaign was crucial, urging the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take prompt action in this regard.

Furthermore, they called upon the leadership of the political party to respect freedom of expression and dissent, which were essential for a healthy society and robust democratic norms.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2024

