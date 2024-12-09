Karachi Police foil MQM-London rally in Azizabad, detain 24 protesters

The Karachi police on Monday foiled a rally planned by MQM-London (MQM-L) to commemorate the party’s martyrs’ day near its former headquarters in Azizabad and detained several workers and leaders.

Central Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi confirmed to Dawn.com that a total of 24 MQM-L workers were detained, as the Karachi commissioner imposed a ban on rallies in the Central district earlier today.

“They have been arrested for violation of Section 144,” the SSP said, adding that a first information report (FIR) would be registered against them.

Section 144 is a legal provision that empowers district administrations to prohibit an assembly of four or more people in an area for a limited period.

The SSP denied resorting to baton charges against the workers. Footage being shared on social media showed that a significant number of policemen caught the protesters when they gathered near Mukka Chowk in Azizabad.

Social media posts from various figures and politicians associated with the MQM-L criticised the detentions and arrests.

According to a notification issued by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi earlier today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the Karachi additional inspector general of police warned in a letter dated December 8 that “miscreant and disgruntled elements may disturb the peace and tranquillity and can create law and order situation in District Central”.

The Karachi police requested the imposition of Section 144 on pillion riding and protests, demonstrations, rallies and the public assembly of more than four persons “in order to prevent any untoward situation in District Central, Karachi”.

The notification said that Section 144 on the aforementioned activities would remain in place until Tuesday.