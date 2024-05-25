Today's Paper | May 25, 2024

Suspected target killer with links to MQM-London arrested in Karachi IBO: Rangers

Imtiaz Ali Published May 25, 2024 Updated May 25, 2024 06:38pm

A suspected target killer and robber, allegedly from the Altaf Hussain-led Muttahida Qaumi Movement, commonly called MQM-London, was arrested on Saturday in an intelligence-based operation jointly conducted by Rangers and Karachi police in the Eidgah area near the Civil Hospital.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the suspect, Mohammed Hamid alias Hamid Piya, was involved in the killings on political and ethnic grounds and was also the ringleader of a gang of robbers.

A hand grenade was also recovered from the suspect, the paramilitary force’s spokesperson said.

Hamid was initially associated with MQM till 2009, after which he joined the MQM-London group.

During an initial probe, the Rangers spokesperson said, Hamid confessed of his involvement in targeted killings from 1994 to April 2014, including the murder of a policeman.

He also revealed that from 2007 to 2008, he, along with his accomplices, committed bank robberies, looted 123 tola gold from four jewellery shops as well as containers carrying precious goods.

He further disclosed that he had been involved in extortion alongside gang members in Lyari.

Additionally, Hamid revealed that he had provided Kalashnikovs, light machine guns (LMGs) and ammunition to members of MQM-L and gang-war elements of Lyari.

Since 2014, the suspect had been hiding in Sukkur, Peshawar and Islamabad, the spokesperson said, adding: “Eleven first information reports had been registered against him at various police stations in Karachi.

Further raids were being conducted to arrest Hamid’s accomplices, the spokesperson added.

