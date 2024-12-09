E-Paper | December 09, 2024

FBR to bar passengers from bringing in ‘commercial quantity’ of goods beyond $1,200

Tahir Sherani Published December 9, 2024 Updated December 9, 2024 11:01pm

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to bar travellers coming from abroad from bringing any goods beyond $1,200 in value, it emerged on Monday.

An FBR notification dated December 6, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, proposed changes in the Baggage Rules, 2006, under Section 219 of the Customs Act, 1969.

It changed the definition of “commercial quantity” in the rules from a quantity of goods imported prima facie for trading or pecuniary gain and not for personal use or gift and imposed a value limit of $1,200.

It also defined the commercial quantity for mobile phones as the “quantity exceeding one phone other than the one in personal use of the passenger”.

Regarding penalties for those bringing in the commercial quantity of goods, the notification said the goods would not be released even on payment of duty, taxes and redemption fine.

The notification said that any objections or suggestions to the FBR for consideration should be sent within seven days of the notification’s publication in the official Gazette.

