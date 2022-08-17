DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 17, 2022

Air travellers must declare currency, jewellery: CAA

Mohammad Asghar Published August 17, 2022 Updated August 17, 2022 09:23am

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has started implementing Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards in accordance with the government’s directives for submission of customs’ declaration forms by all inbound and outbound passengers of international flights giving details of their currency, gold jewellery, precious stones and restricted goods such as narcotics, weapons, satellite phones, etc.

Pakistan Customs has been directed to depute its staff at all international airports to facilitate inbound/outbound passengers of all international flights.

The airlines’ crews will distribute the customs’ declaration forms during the flights among all passengers, irrespective of their nationality.

The declaration forms will be deposited at the customs’ counters before the immigration desks at all airports.

Airlines’ crews will distribute customs’ declaration forms among passengers

For outbound flights, airlines have been directed to ask their staff and travel agents to ensure that they would provide a copy of the Customs declarations to passengers to fill it at the time of booking of tickets.

A PCAA spokesperson said that all international passengers coming to and going from Pakistan will have to fill a Customs’ declaration (including currency declaration) form.

He said the issuance of the boarding passes to passengers going abroad from Pakistan was subject to submission of Customs’ declaration forms.

All passengers coming to the country from abroad will also fill customs’ declaration forms at Pakistan’s airports, the spokesman said.

During incoming flights to Pakistan, flight crew will inform passengers about the currency and customs’ declaration forms’ details to facilitate them, he said.

The declaration’s details must be provided at the customs’ counters at all International Arrivals Lounge desks before the immigration.

The Pakistan Customs has also been directed to depute its staff along with airlines staff to supervise and assist passengers at facilitation counters inside the check-in halls of all airports.

The PCAA would provide full support, space and counters to Pakistan Customs and airlines for implementing the FATF code of conduct, the CAA spokesman said.

The assistant collector of customs, customs house, dry port, station managers of PIA, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia and Gulf Air have also been directed to implement the government’s instructions.

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2022

FATF
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (59)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M Emad
Aug 17, 2022 09:30am
Pakistan Airline Pilots must declare Genuine License.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Aug 17, 2022 09:36am
I recall this - there was a customs fellow collecting the forms a Lahore arrivals baggage claim. ‘Sahib kuch bhi likh doh’. If there are no standards/ restrictions how are people to know what NOT to carry. While ‘others’ carry suitcases in private or emergency flights
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Aug 17, 2022 09:41am
Absolutely Nonsense . Everyday going down !
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal
Aug 17, 2022 09:43am
Did Nawaz, zardari and their families ever declared how much they have taken money out of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Aug 17, 2022 09:45am
……Bounty time for Pakistan Customs at airports, if current loot/plunder was not enough…..
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran
Aug 17, 2022 09:47am
Poor decision, adding more misery to the international travelers. They should make a limit over which declaration is required. While other countries are making arrangement to promote travel and tourism, the govt is increase bureaucratic hurdles. The Govt is living in 90s and its reflected in its policies.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Aug 17, 2022 09:47am
…..declare at arrival and get looted in the airport car park….
Reply Recommend 0
Naseer
Aug 17, 2022 09:50am
And the next thing you'll see thugs waiting outside airports will magically know exactly which incoming passenger has how much resources. CAA will make money just by passing on this information to outside world. Might even deploy their own gangs in future, in case it's a good "business".
Reply Recommend 0
N khan
Aug 17, 2022 09:58am
More chance for curruption !
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Aug 17, 2022 09:59am
Back to 80s and 90s….
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Aug 17, 2022 10:01am
Pakistan is in reverse gear.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Aug 17, 2022 10:01am
Simple travel by Indian plane that lands at Karachi due to an emergency
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Aug 17, 2022 10:01am
Good job ..
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Aug 17, 2022 10:04am
Great so now immigration officials will know how much cash people have and hassle them even more for money
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Aug 17, 2022 10:11am
Declare gold and currency and then get robbed on way to home with the help of custom officers.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 17, 2022 10:21am
Simply a plan to scam and loot people of Pakistan! Time to reject criminal govt and announce elections!
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 17, 2022 10:25am
Pakistan government is starving now they will steal from passengers of what they earn and outside each airport in pakistan they have countless beggars giving headaches to passengers. The government absolutely have no idea what they are doing.
Reply Recommend 0
Gudda Bhai
Aug 17, 2022 10:33am
Then we shall have a video by the likes of Hareem shah flaunting cash and saying VIPs are exempted of all rules in PK
Reply Recommend 0
momtaz
Aug 17, 2022 10:38am
After reading this directive, I get the impression that Pakistanis are all smugglers and thieves; no doubt,even after 7 years of independence, Pakistan is still bankrupt! What a shameful state a country that claims to be Islamic??????
Reply Recommend 0
Zia
Aug 17, 2022 10:42am
Those who smuggle out huge amounts are sitting in the Govt. what a shame in this country
Reply Recommend 0
A. Din
Aug 17, 2022 10:43am
Leave everything behind. Travel in underwear.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Aug 17, 2022 10:44am
Why do we have issues with declaration? Every country we visit we declare these things, but wait when we are in Pakistan we think no laws should be applicable to us. And we do these declaration happily when we go to western countries
Reply Recommend 0
A. Din
Aug 17, 2022 10:44am
Did Zardari declare all those suitcases full of Dollars ?
Reply Recommend 0
A. Din
Aug 17, 2022 10:45am
Definition of height of nonsense.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Aug 17, 2022 10:48am
@Kamran, this is requirement of FATF and it has to implemented
Reply Recommend 0
VG
Aug 17, 2022 10:50am
Naya Pakistan creator must be very happy now.
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Aug 17, 2022 10:56am
Why? So they can snatch our belongings?
Reply Recommend 0
Topi Drama
Aug 17, 2022 11:09am
Pathetic
Reply Recommend 0
MKA
Aug 17, 2022 11:11am
one more step for bhatta
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Aug 17, 2022 11:14am
@N khan, corrupted minds only see corruption
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Aug 17, 2022 11:14am
Well that is the practiced all over the world but few things can not be implemented here in pakistan due to security reason. For incoming passengers if they declare what all they are carrying they are likely to be looted on their way home. For out going passengers though the situation is not that bad.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Aug 17, 2022 11:15am
@Cancel culture , no need for elections. ban PTI first.
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza Baig
Aug 17, 2022 11:16am
@Mak , Back to stone age.
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza Baig
Aug 17, 2022 11:17am
@N khan, Corrupt promotiing corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Mohd Khan
Aug 17, 2022 11:17am
No plan on going to Pakistan until this corrupt regime changes.
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 17, 2022 11:24am
Does this apply to Farah Gogi as well?
Reply Recommend 0
SKZ
Aug 17, 2022 11:24am
@momtaz, 75 yrs not 7 years but you are right it seems like 7 yrs ..considering what we achieved so far..
Reply Recommend 0
SKZ
Aug 17, 2022 11:27am
@A. Din, still your underwears will be checked.. A gold " biscuit " may be hidden.
Reply Recommend 0
AG Swabi
Aug 17, 2022 11:28am
..........and private jet of Zardari is exempt of this obligation.
Reply Recommend 0
An Outsider
Aug 17, 2022 11:29am
Ridiculous!! Why doesn’t the same apply when travelling to other countries including neighbours India?
Reply Recommend 0
SKZ
Aug 17, 2022 11:29am
@Imran , It is all about timing.. Why now when the government is in controversy.
Reply Recommend 0
TTA is responsible for TTP
Aug 17, 2022 11:32am
another excuse to take bribes and destroy image of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
SKZ
Aug 17, 2022 11:32am
@ANS, Stop dreaming.. PTI is not going anywhere.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Abdul Shaikh
Aug 17, 2022 11:35am
@Khan, Rubbish! It is just to further torture the travellers
Reply Recommend 0
jg
Aug 17, 2022 11:46am
this is only in pakistan. there is no such firm to fill in eu countries. double stadards. this FATF is a tool to push poor countries into poverty.
Reply Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Aug 17, 2022 11:47am
this country is hell to live anymore
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Aug 17, 2022 11:47am
Is this law for Zardari too or no?
Reply Recommend 0
luke
Aug 17, 2022 11:49am
what about election? the govt thinks they're elected for the next 5 years
Reply Recommend 0
Omar
Aug 17, 2022 11:49am
@Imran , have you ever been to any western country in your life? I doubt so coz then you won’t be making such a statement.. just for your knowledge, customer deceleration in other countries is usually around $10k mark, not every single penny in your pocket.
Reply Recommend 0
Yousuf
Aug 17, 2022 11:52am
How will Zardari and Nawaz take out their illegitimate money earned from corruption in terms of millions of dollars in cash in suit cases? Will they declare?
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Aug 17, 2022 12:02pm
Can we trust CAA that it will not steal the cash and valuables from passengers in the name of implementing law!!
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 17, 2022 12:06pm
I wouldn’t go to this country if you paid me a billion dollars
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Aug 17, 2022 12:09pm
Pti didnt do it because farah gogi had to tske out the money.Thanks to FATF we have to implement it.
Reply Recommend 0
Makhlooq
Aug 17, 2022 12:17pm
So that the internal staff can inform the dacoits that this person is coming with a xyz amount of cash and then it will be easier to rob them.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfi
Aug 17, 2022 12:17pm
What a Cursed country. Zardari and Sharifs Dollars no limit no limitations and no declaration The foreigners who's remittances are running the cuntry..have limits
Reply Recommend 0
ADBux
Aug 17, 2022 12:20pm
What about people who are leaving by indian planes via karachi?
Reply Recommend 0
ADBux
Aug 17, 2022 12:21pm
@DO MORE, neutral gear...
Reply Recommend 0
notwanted
Aug 17, 2022 12:28pm
Time for Custom Inspectors at Airports to make money?
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 17, 2022 12:30pm
Yes declare your currency and valuables and be ready to be robbed as soon as you exit the airport. It will be highly risky. Atleast in Urbab Sindh.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No end to hostility
Updated 17 Aug, 2022

No end to hostility

It is time for all parties to rise above petty tactics and hostilities for political gains and pull country back from brink.
Deadly accidents
17 Aug, 2022

Deadly accidents

TWO horrific accidents on Tuesday, which resulted in high death tolls, illustrate the dangers people face while ...
New banknote
17 Aug, 2022

New banknote

PAKISTAN has a new currency note to mark the diamond jubilee of independence. The 75-rupee banknote, issued by the...
Shared goals
Updated 16 Aug, 2022

Shared goals

It is high time that all parties realise that negotiation on the economy does not need to be held hostage to political rivalries.
Making amends?
16 Aug, 2022

Making amends?

WHERE relations with the US are concerned, there has been a distinct shift in Imran Khan’s tone. While the PTI...
Hazardous celebration
16 Aug, 2022

Hazardous celebration

CAN celebratory actions that often result in death or lifelong injuries really be described as such? Be it Eid, New...