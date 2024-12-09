Fazl blasts ‘attempt to divide ulema’ as tensions escalate with govt over madressah bill

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday criticised the government for its “conspiracy to divide the ulema” while speaking about the madressah reforms bill issue.

The statement came in light of the ongoing controversy related to the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act, 2024 — a new law passed by parliament which relates to the regulatory affairs of madressahs. President Asif Ali Zardari has yet to grant it presidential assent, prompting the JUI-F to criticise ruling coalition parties for using ‘delaying tactics’ regarding the bill.

The government met with scholars in Islamabad today to discuss religious seminary registration and reforms. Attendees included federal ministers Attaullah Tarar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Chaudhary Salik Hussain, and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

Fazl, however, took exception to the government’s meeting. Speaking at a press conference in Charsadda today shortly after a media talk of the government officials, he said that “the meeting called by the government today in Islamabad with the ulema was, in reality, a conspiracy to divide the ulema.”

On Sunday, while addressing a public meeting in Peshawar, he had said his party was not ready to accept any interference from the government in the affairs of religious seminaries amidst the issue of the madressah registration bill.

The JUI-F chief had set December 8 as the deadline for completing the legislation process on seminaries’ registration with the demand that the earlier procedure adopted in 2019 — when the PTI was in power — for registration of religious schools with the education ministry should be amended and that these institutions should now be affiliated with the industries ministry.

Addressing the government’s allegations today that he demanded affiliation of madressahs with the Ministry of Industries instead of the Ministry of Education, he said, “I want to explain that in this draft we have given madressahs complete freedom to associate with any federal [act] where the 1860 Society Registrations Act or with the federal education ministry they are free to choose.”

He stated that his party was close to making a definitive announcement yesterday but postponed it after receiving a message from Mufti Taqi Usmani about a meeting on the 17th with allied organisations, aiming to achieve a joint stance.

Will allow no one to gamble with future of madressahs, students: Ashrafi

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference after a meeting of the government ministers and religious scholars, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that it was a long-standing demand by the ulema that madressah education was also accepted as education on a government level and it was the culmination of this demand that resulted in the 2019 agreement with the government.

“It’s very strange that you demand affiliation of madressahs with the Ministry of Industries, instead of the Ministry of Education, while 18,000 out of 25,000 madressahs of 10 boards have already been registered under the prevailing mechanism,” he added while commenting on Fazl’s demands.

Ashrafi said the government and ulema would not allow anyone to gamble with the future of madressahs, their students, and teachers.

He called for all seminary board leaders to be consulted before any laws were made on the matter. He concluded with an appeal to the government to strengthen the existing system, ensuring the welfare of millions of seminary students.

Meanwhile, the information minister said that extensive consultations were being done to find a solution to the issue that was acceptable to all stakeholders.

He said that the input of scholars regarding madressah registration and reform was important.

The minister said a few years back, a system was devised after extensive consultations to bring religious seminaries into the mainstream.

About the act pending with the president, he said it could not become law due to some legal complications.

He said suggestions given by scholars had been noted and a final solution would be found after thorough consultations.

Tarar said the government had no objection to several proposals given by the religious scholars and it was good that all schools of thought in Pakistan were represented.

He added that Fazl was a respectable leader and his suggestions would be given due importance and a solution would eventually be found.

Directorate General of Religious Education (DGRE) Project Director Major General (Retired) Dr Ghulam Qamar said that substantial steps were taken to integrate religious seminaries into the national education system.

He said over 18,600 seminaries were now registered nationwide, with plans to register all seminaries within five years as per the agreement.

He further revealed that 1,609 students from 53 countries were currently studying in Pakistani seminaries, with many institutions providing free books and training in disciplines such as calligraphy and technical education.

Approximately 2,500 students were receiving technical education, while 115 seminaries offered calligraphy training, he said.