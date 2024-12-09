PM Shehbaz seeks Nawaz’s counsel over JUI-F, PTI ‘threats’

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on his brother and president of the ruling PML-N, Nawaz Sharif, at the latter’s residence on Sunday.

Though no official word was given on the meeting spanning over two hours, it is believed that both the brothers discussed JUI-F’s deadline on the madressah bill and its threat of a long march on Islamabad in case of failure of the federal government to convert the bill into law, as per the promise made in return for the party’s support for the 26th constitutional amendment.

The two leaders also deliberated upon the PTI’s threat of launching a civil disobedience movement and the task of taking legal action against PTI founder Imran Khan and other party leaders in the wake of violence on May 9, 2023 and Nov 26, 2024.

The prime minister also shared the outcome of his recently concluded visit to Saudi Arabia with the party chief.

Shehbaz praises PCB chairman’s ‘principled stand’ on Champions Trophy

Nawaz Sharif reportedly told his brother to remove Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s reservations over the Societies Registration (Amen­dment) Bill, at all costs.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan also separately called on PM Shehbaz Sharif.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on December 8. — PID

Mr Naqvi briefed the prime minister about the developments taking place vis-à-vis cricket Champions Trophy to be held in the country early next year.

The PM appreciated the principled stand of Mr Naqvi, who is also chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board that Pakistan will play in India only if the latter will play its matches in Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

“Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed full confidence in PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi regarding the Champions Trophy tournament,” said a post from the Interior Ministry on X.

PM Shehbaz said that Naqvi’s stance on hosting the tournament reflected “the voice of Pakistanis”, adding that the chairman “represented sentiments of the 240 million Pakistanis before the ICC”.

“Pakistan’s prestige is the first and foremost while everything else is secondary,” the premier stressed.

The tournament, scheduled to take place in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9, has become embroiled in a dispute, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refusing to send its team to Pakistan, citing political and security concerns, despite assurances from all member boards regarding the security arrangements and the tentative match schedule.

BCCI representatives on Thursday turned down the PCB’s proposal of adopting a “partnership formula” for the next three years as part of efforts to break the ongoing deadlock between the two parties.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan discussed the overall national political scenario as well as the affairs of the Punjab government with the prime minister.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2024