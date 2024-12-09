E-Paper | December 09, 2024

13 terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

Pazir Gul Published December 9, 2024 Updated December 9, 2024 07:57am

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: At least 13 terrorists were reportedly killed and several others injured as militant hideouts near the Afghan border were targeted by security forces in the North Waziristan tribal district, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Although there was no official word from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), sources said 13 militants, including a key commander of the outla­wed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakis­­tan (TTP), were killed and several others wounded in two separate actions, which took place in the Gaz­um Mandi area of North Waziristan’s Shawal tehsil.

The attacks were carried out on different hideouts of terrorists in the area, locals said, adding that the dead also included a key TTP commander, who was said to be the mastermind of a number of suicide attacks.

Sources also said that two other commanders, Gauhar and Abu Bakr alias Mohsin, were injured in the attacks.

Locals said a cloud of dark smoke billowed from their hideout following the security operation. They said many militants abandoned the bodies of their accomplices and fled.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2024

Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

CPEC slowdown
09 Dec, 2024

CPEC slowdown

ISLAMABAD has reached out to Beijing to expedite a visit of China’s technical and finance teams to Pakistan to...
Madressah bill
09 Dec, 2024

Madressah bill

A CONTROVERSY has been brewing over the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act, 2024, with the JUI-F slamming ...
Protecting varsities
09 Dec, 2024

Protecting varsities

THE recent proposal by the Sindh cabinet to shoehorn in non-PhD bureaucrats as vice chancellors has sparked concern...
Stirring trouble
Updated 08 Dec, 2024

Stirring trouble

The demands put forth this time are simple and doable at little political cost.
Unfairness in cricket
08 Dec, 2024

Unfairness in cricket

HOPES that cricketing ties between Pakistan and India would be strengthened by the latter team’s visit across the...
Syria rebel advance
08 Dec, 2024

Syria rebel advance

CITY after city in Syria is falling into rebel hands as Bashar al-Assad’s government looks increasingly vulnerable...