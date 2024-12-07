6 soldiers martyred, 22 terrorists eliminated in KP operations: ISPR

Six soldiers were martyred and 22 terrorists were eliminated in engagements in three districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

A statement from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the engagements took place on Friday and Saturday.

It said security forces foiled a terrorist attempt to attack a security post in Thall district and killed three. “However, during the intense fire exchange, six brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said.

The martyrs were Sepoy Nizamuddin, Naib Subedar Muhammad Khaliq, Havaldar Jadid Ali and Lance Naiks Shaheedur Rehman, Sifatullah and Wilayat Hussain.

In Tank district, it said an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted by security forces in the Gul Imam area, during which nine terrorists were “sent to hell” while six others were injured.

In another operation in North Waziristan district, ten terrorists were “successfully neutralised”, the ISPR said.

It added that sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

The president and the prime minister issued separate statements praising the security forces for the operations while paying tribute to the martyred soldiers.

President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to security forces for killing the 22 terrorists and lauded their bravery during IBOs.

“Killing 22 terrorists in different operations is a great achievement of the security forces,” the president said in a statement issued by the Presidency. “The operations of the security forces will continue until the complete elimination of the terrorists.”

President Zardari expressed grief over the martyrdom of the six soldiers, stating, “The entire nation salutes the martyrs for their bravery in fighting against the terrorists and embracing martyrdom. Our resolve to eliminate terrorist elements and defend the country will remain unwavering.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the security forces for their successful operation against terrorists in KP, according to a statement issued by his office.

“The prime minister praises the professional capabilities of the security forces,” the statement read.

The statement added that PM Shehbaz expressed “deep sorrow and grief” over the martyrdom of the six personnel during the operation. “The entire nation, including me, pays tribute to the security forces personnel who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the beloved homeland,” he said.

“[We] will continue the war against the monster of terrorism until it is completely eradicated from the country,” the prime minister said. “The entire nation stands with the security forces in this war against terrorism.”

Earlier this week, five terrorists were killed and two others were injured in an intelligence-based operation carried out in KP’s Lakki Marwat district.

Three terrorists were killed in two separate security operations in Khyber and South Waziristan districts while a policeman and a local elder were martyred in roadside bomb explosions in Bajaur tribal district on Nov 23.

Twelve personnel were martyred while six terrorists were killed after a checkpost was targeted in the Mali Khel area of KP’s Bannu on Nov 19.

The country has lately witnessed a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces, other law enforcement agencies, and security checkpoints, particularly in Balochistan and KP.

Attacks escalated after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022 and vowed to target security forces.

At least 245 people, including 68 security personnel, were killed in a string of terrorist attacks and clashes across Pakistan in November.

The fatalities included 127 terrorists, and 50 civilians, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank.

November is the second deadliest month after August, when 254 people lost their lives, including 92 civilians, 108 militants, and 54 security forces personnel.

However, in terms of casualties involving security personnel, it is the deadliest month this year compared to October when 62 soldiers were killed.