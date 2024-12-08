E-Paper | December 09, 2024

FM Dar discusses Pakistani nationals stranded in Syria with Turkish counterpart

Dawn.com Published December 8, 2024 Updated December 8, 2024 10:28pm

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan about the unfolding situation in Syria on Sunday, where they discussed stranded Pakistani nationals.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad left office and fled the country after being ousted by Syrian rebels, who ended the 50-year Assad dynasty in a lightning offensive that has raised fears of a new wave of instability in the Middle East.

Syria’s army command notified officers that Assad’s regime had ended, a Syrian officer who was informed of the move told Reuters. But the Syrian army later said it was continuing operations against “terrorist groups” in the towns of Hama and Homs and Deraa countryside.

The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday issued an advisory urging Pakistanis to refrain from travelling to Syria due to “the recent developments and evolving situation” in the country. Pakistani nationals already in Syria were advised to “exercise extreme caution and remain in contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Damascus.”

During his phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Dar shared details of “efforts made by the government to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani nationals in Syria”, according to a post by the foreign ministry on X.

The ministers also discussed possible cooperation between the two countries to aid Pakistani nationals stranded in Syria.

Meanwhile, the foreign office issued a press release on December 7 — before Assad was ousted — detailing how stranded Pakistanis could be facilitated in Syria.

“In view of the ongoing developments and evolving situation in Syria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to facilitate Pakistanis in Syria,” the release read.

Pakistani nationals were encouraged to contact the CMU for assistance, though the release did not specify how the ministry would facilitate them.

“Meanwhile, the Pakistan Embassy in Damascus remains actively engaged to facilitate Pakistani nationals in Syria,” the release added, enclosing the embassy’s contact details.

Pakistan

