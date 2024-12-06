Supreme Court to hear Imran Khan’s petition for May 9 probe on Dec 10

The Supreme Court on Friday scheduled a hearing on a petition filed by PTI founder Imran Khan, which requests the formation of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023.

On Thursday, the former prime minister uploaded a message to his X account demanding judicial commissions to probe the events on May 9 and during the PTI’s recent “final call” protest on November 26.

He said that he was forming a five-member negotiating committee on two points: release of under-trial political prisoners … establishment of judicial commission for transparent investigation of the events of 9th May and 26th November.

A five-member negotiation team comprising Omar Ayub Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Salman Akram Raja and Asad Qaiser has been formed to negotiate with the government.

The PTI founder reiterated his demands in a similar post to X on Friday. “We have two demands … a commission should be formed under the senior-most judges of the Supreme Court to conduct an independent inquiry into the events of May 9 and November 26 … unjustly imprisoned political prisoners should be released,” Imran wrote.

Imran warned in his post on X that if his demands are not met, “civil disobedience, reduction of remittances and boycott movement will be initiated” by the PTI.

Following the arrest of the ex-premier on May 9, 2023 from the Islamabad High Court’s premises, riots erupted across the country that went on for at least 24 hours.

According to a Supreme Court cause list issued on Friday and seen by Dawn.com, a hearing on Imran’s petition has been fixed for December 10, to be heard by the seven-member constitutional bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan.

Another hearing has been fixed for December 11 on the PTI founder’s petition alleging rigging in February’s General Elections.