Bushra Bibi resurfaces after PTI protest, says she ‘did not run away’

Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, clarified her position on Friday regarding her departure from the recent PTI protest held in Islamabad.

On Nov 13, Imran issued a “final call” for nationwide protests on Nov 24, demanding the restoration of the PTI’s electoral mandate, the release of detained party members, and the reversal of the 26th Amendment which he said had strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

A day of pitched battles between security forces and PTI protesters across the federal capital ended in a hasty retreat of the party’s top leadership and supporters from the Red Zone in the early hours of Nov 27.

At least six lives were lost in the three days of protests, which included a policeman and three Rangers officials who were knocked down by a speeding vehicle, officials and hospital sources said.

Meanwhile, top PTI leaders met Imran Khan in Adi­ala Jail on Monday and officially cla­imed the death of 12 of its supporters during the protest.

Today, Bushra alongside MNA Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur, and PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan visited the families of the deceased protesters, Mohammad Ali and Tajuddin, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda.

Speaking to reporters, Bushra said, “I am not someone who runs away and especially could not leave those who came onto the streets for [Imran] Khan.”

“I was present alone in the car until 12:30am at D-Chowk,” she added.

Explaining the conditions in which she left Islamabad’s D-Chowk during the protest, she claimed, “Bibi did not run away because Khan had told us not to move.”

“I told everyone not to leave me alone but they left me there [D-chowk]. Bibi was alone there,” she added.

“There are many witnesses, not just 30-40, even those who were evacuating the roads were also witnesses. Even when I wasn’t leaving, there was firing on my car,” she said and alleged that authorities “fired” at her convoy.

The PTI leaders handed cheques of Rs10 million to the bereaved and assured them of all possible support.

The KP cabinet on Monday approved a Rs10m compensation package for each family of the deceased protesters from the Islamabad D-Chowk powershow on November 26. Similarly, Rs1m each was approved for those seriously injured.