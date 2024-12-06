Azad Kashmir observes complete strike against ‘suspended’ protest law

AN activist waves the AJK flag on a main thoroughfare in Upper Adda during a complete shutter-down and wheel-jam strike on Thursday. The area, also known as Lal Chowk, is usually one of the busiest and most crowded neighbourhoods in the AJK capital.—Photo by the writer

• Action committee threatens to launch long march on Muzaffarabad

• Government extends fresh dialogue offer to resolve issues

MUZAFFARABAD: A near-total shutdown and wheel-jam strike, called by a coalition of civil society organisations demanding the repeal of a controversial presidential ordinance, paralysed Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Thursday, dealing a blow to the government which had anticipated only a partial response.

As the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Com­mittee (JKJAAC) announced the continuation of the strike into Friday, the government extended a fresh offer for dialogue.

“The presidential ordinance has been suspended [by the court]. Let us come together to find innovative solutions to both long-term and short-term issues,” said Information Minister Pir Mazhar Saeed.

Earlier, JKJAAC core committee member Shaukat Nawaz Mir warned that if the government failed to repeal the ordinance and release detainees by 12 noon on Friday, they might call for a long march from all parts of the state to Muzaffarabad.

“Even more significant actions could follow,” he added.

At a press conference held alongside cabinet colleagues Sardar Javed Ayoub, Akmal Sargala and Akbar Ibrahim, the information minister praised the people for maintaining law and order during the protests, which ensured that no untoward incidents occurred.

“This is the hallmark of a mature and sensible nation: registering protests while maintaining peace,” he said. “I once again invite all sections of society, especially those protesting, to come forward and work together for the betterment and development of the state.”

Highlighting the government’s respect for the Supreme Court and the rule of law, he noted that no arrests had been made following the suspension of the ordinance by the apex court.

“Reason is our strength, and dialogue is our tool,” he remarked. “We extend a generous offer to our protesting friends to resolve their legitimate demands through constitutional means and negotiations with the government.”

He also reminded the public that Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq had recognised protests as a democratic right. “Today, the people exercised this right, and everyone witnessed it,” he said.

Despite facing severe criticism throughout the day, the government played the role of a “mother”, ensuring that citizens enjoyed their democratic rights, he said.

“Mistakes happen, but everyone also contributes positively,” he concluded.

Overwhelming response

Reports from across the state highlighted an exceptional response to the strike call. Videos circulating on social media showed shuttered markets and deserted public transport routes.

While motorcycles and some private vehicles were seen in certain areas, demonstrators did not obstruct their movement, marking a shift from previous protests.

In many locations, protesters blocked roads with boulders, debris and burning tyres. However, police largely avoi­ded confrontations, except in Kotehra village in Bagh district, where brief clashes occu­rred. Witnesses said police fa­­ced stone-pelting and respo­nded with tear gas, though no injuries were reported.

Rallies were held across the region, with participants waving AJK’s national flag and chanting slogans against the ordinance. Notably, women also joined some demonstrations.

In Muzaffarabad, the epicentre of the strike, all businesses, including medical stores and street vendors, remained shut.

Even pro-government traders, who had pledged to stay open, kept their shops closed. Banks and some schools operated with thin attendance, but the AJK Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education conducted its scheduled exams, leaving some students unable to reach their centres due to a lack of transport.

Leaders warn of escalation

Dispelling claims that JKJAAC was opposed to the state or its ideology, Shaukat Mir reaffirmed their commitment to their ‘charter of demands’ while respecting all ideologies.

“We will never allow the derailment of this state or its system, as this is our identity, and we will never compromise on it,” he vowed.

“This overwhelming strike is a referendum against the black law and should serve as an eye-opener for those undermining the power of the people,” added Mr Mir, while walking along Bank Road with traders. He thanked the public for enduring financial losses to support JKJAAC’s calls, whether for protecting their identity or rights.

“The government must act sensibly. Today’s peaceful protest could turn into something else if people are pushed further,” he warned.

In Rawalakot, thousands joined a rally led by JKJAAC core committee member Umar Nazir Kashmiri.

