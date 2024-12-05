Despite court ruling, civil society maintains strike call in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: A coalition of civil society organisations leading a rights movement in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday reaffirmed its call for a state-wide strike against a controversial presidential ordinance, notwithstanding the suspension of the law by the territory’s Supreme Court and the government’s insistence that protests were unwarranted.

Leaders of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) continued their mass mobilisation efforts across AJK, urging public support for Thursday’s strike. However, at a press conference, four cabinet members argued that the Supreme Court’s suspension of the ordinance rendered protests unjustified.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling has elevated the sanctity of the system and proven that decisions are made under the rule of law, not on the streets. Everyone is obligated to respect the top court’s verdicts,” said Information Minister Pir Mazhar Saeed, flanked by colleagues Sardar Javed Ayoub, Abdul Majid Khan and Nisar Ansar Abdali.

Calling for an end to the culture of strikes, the minister added: “Azad Kashmir is a peaceful and hospitable region, and strikes and protests tarnish its image.”

Govt insists apex court’s suspension of ordinance renders protests unjustified

Social media was awash with contrasting views on the strike. While anti-strike voices echoed the cabinet’s position, others highlighted that the Supreme Court had only suspended the ordinance’s operation until the case’s final adjudication, not repealed.

“Our campaign is for the fundamental rights of the citizens of this state, which this law compromises. A peaceful strike will send a loud and clear message about the people’s commitment to civil liberties,” said Shaukat Nawaz Mir, a JKJAAC core committee member.

He also alleged that the government wanted to undo relief on electricity and wheat — a charge the information minister rejected outright as “baseless propaganda”.

Meanwhile, Muzaffar­abad saw an unusual rush at grocery stores and fruit, vegetable and poultry shops on Wednesday, causing traffic congestion in several areas.

“It feels like Chand Raat (the festive night on the eve of Eid),” remarked a vegetable vendor in the city’s old area.

Reports from Mirpur indicated a divided traders’ community, while factions of the transporters’ union in Muzaffarabad and Jhelum Valley districts announced they would operate public transport as usual on Thursday.

The information minister expressed gratitude to groups that had dissociated themselves from the strike, including associations of medical stores, trade organisations and bar councils.

“Those who wish to close their shops voluntarily may do so, but no one will be allowed to force others to shut down or challenge the government’s writ,” he warned.

Rejecting rumours of entry point closures, he said all routes would remain open as usual and accused opponents of spreading baseless propaganda.

Responding to a question, the information minister said the government had decided to defer forming a broad-based consultative committee on the ordinance until the Supreme Court delivers its final verdict.

Meanwhile, government employees were also warned against skipping work. A health department circular directed doctors, paramedics and allied staff to ensure 100 per cent biometric attendance on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Similarly, the AJK University in Muzaffarabad announced that academic activities would continue as per routine on Thursday.

However, some private educational institutions announced the closure on Thursday in view of the parents’ concerns about potential commuting difficulties.

PTI backs strike call

In a related development, the imprisoned PTI founder Imran Khan was reported to have endorsed the strike, terming the ordinance a “black law designed to suppress democratic values and public rights”.

A circular issued by PTI’s regional secretary-general, Mir Attiqur Rehman, stated that the PTI chief had directed party cadres to fully support and participate in peaceful protests against the ordinance. Mr Rehman urged PTI legislators, office-bearers and workers to stand in solidarity with JKJAAC until the law is withdrawn.

Condemning the ordinance, Jamaat-i-Islami’s AJK emir, Dr Muhammad Mushtaq, maintained that most JKJAAC demands were justified but clarified that his party would pursue its own campaign for public rights instead of joining a collective movement.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2024