E-Paper | December 04, 2024

Pakistan recall Babar Azam for South Africa tour, Sajid Khan out

AFP Published December 4, 2024 Updated December 4, 2024 05:01pm

Pakistan recalled former skipper Babar Azam on Wednesday for the away Test series and white-ball matches against South Africa starting next week, but there was no place for spinner Sajid Khan.

The 30-year-old star batsman was dropped following defeat in the first Test against England in October and rested for the ongoing limited-over series against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals in South Africa starting from December 10, followed by three one-day matches and two Tests. Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas also returns to the Test side after last playing in 2021.

Off-spinner Sajid misses out despite taking 19 wickets in the 2-1 home Test series win over England, with selectors taking into consideration the less spin-friendly pitches in South Africa.

“We have adopted horses for courses policy to ensure squads are well-balanced and leaving out Sajid was an extremely difficult decision,” Aaqib Javed, a senior member of the selection committee, said in a Pakistan Cricket Board statement.

Sajid’s spin partner Noman Ali, who took 20 wickets against England, is the only spinner for the Tests in Centurion and Cape Town. The first Test starts on December 26.

Javed said fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been picked only for the white-ball matches to manage his workload.

Opener Fakhar Zaman is still out because he has yet to regain form and match fitness, said Javed.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Online oppression
Updated 04 Dec, 2024

Online oppression

Plan to bring changes to Peca is simply another attempt to suffocate dissent. It shows how the state continues to prioritise control over real cybersecurity concerns.
The right call
04 Dec, 2024

The right call

AMIDST the ongoing tussle between the federal government and the main opposition party, several critical issues...
Acting cautiously
04 Dec, 2024

Acting cautiously

IT appears too big a temptation to ignore. The wider expectations for a steeper reduction in the borrowing costs...
Competing narratives
03 Dec, 2024

Competing narratives

Rather than hunting keyboard warriors, it would be better to support a transparent probe into reported deaths during PTI protest.
Early retirement
03 Dec, 2024

Early retirement

THE government is reportedly considering a proposal to reduce the average age of superannuation by five years to 55...
Being differently abled
03 Dec, 2024

Being differently abled

A SOCIETY comes of age when it does not normalise ‘othering’. As we observe the International Day of Persons ...