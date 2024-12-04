Police thwart march by differently abled near Karachi Press Club

KARACHI: Scores of differently abled persons on Tuesday staged a protest sit-in near the Karachi Press Club, causing a traffic mess on major arteries in the business district.

On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Blind Action Committee took to the street and demanded that the government implement a five per cent job quota for them.

They also asked the government to give permanent jobs to already employed special persons recruited on an ad hoc basis.

When they tried to march on ‘Red Zone’, police placed barricades and stopped them. Some witnesses said that the law enforcers also took away some protesters.

The police closed many roads leading to the Red Zone, which caused traffic jams and inconvenience to motorists and commuters.

However, Artillery Maidan SHO Chaudhry Zahid Husain said that no protester was arrested.

He said that their protest continued in front of the KPC till late in the night.

