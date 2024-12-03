Pakistan win by 10 wickets against Bangladesh in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup final

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 10 wickets on Tuesday in the final of the fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup final at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Blind cricket is a modified version of the game for blind and partially sighted players, governed by the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) since 1996. The 40-over Blind World Cup began in 2008, while the inaugural Blind World T20 took place in 2012.

This year, Pakistan hosted the 4th edition of the T20 tournament, with the participation of teams from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, Nepal, and Afghanistan. The first match between South Africa and Pakistan kicked off on November 23.

Pakistan and Nepal qualified for the first semi-final of the tournament, where the Green Shirts dominated their opponents, restricting them to 94/7 in 20 overs. In the second semi-final, Bangladesh edged out Sri Lanka by six runs.

In the final match today, Bangladesh came out to bat first and put up 139 after losing seven wickets in their 20 overs. Bangladesh’s Arif Hussain was the top scorer, clinching 54 runs on 52 deliveries, while Pakistan’s Babar Ali took two wickets in four overs giving away 24 runs.

In the 2nd inning, Pakistan completed the target without losing a wicket in the 11th over. Captain Nisar Ali scored 72 and Muhammad Safdar scored 47 to help Pakistan clinch the world championship, remaining undefeated throughout the tournament.

Congratulatory messages pour in

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Chairman Syed Sultan Shah congratulated the side and the entire nation on their victory.

Separately, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a post on X, congratulated the side for clinching the title.

President Asif Ali Zardari congratulated the side team on winning the World Cup, lauding the players for putting up a fabulous game.

He congratulated the team for clinching the title on the day when International Day of Persons with Disabilities was being observed, adding that people with disabilities had the potential to achieve excellence in sports.

The president emphasised increased inclusion of people with disabilities in all sectors including sports and providing them with opportunities and resources to thrive.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also congratulated the side and the management of the blind side, adding that the team showed a lot of passion throughout the tournament.

Captain Nisar Ali and Muhammad Safdar played brilliantly throughout the final and secured victory, the chairman said.

“The players demonstrated excellent teamwork in every match of the tournament,” Naqvi said, hoping that the team would play with the same passion in the future and achieve more success.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said, “This is a fabulous gift from differently-abled Pakistanis to their nation on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, and truly a source of great pride for the entire country.”

“Your dedication, perseverance, and indomitable spirit have proven that no obstacle is insurmountable. You are an inspiration to millions”, he said, according to a press release from Bilawal House.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan congratulated the team on its “ unbeaten journey and brilliant performances“.

“A shining example of determination and excellence!” he wrote on X.

“Heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team on their remarkable victory in the T20 World Cup,” PPP Vice-President Sherry Rehman conveyed through the X platform.

“The team’s stellar performance in the final was nothing short of exceptional. Pakistan’s triumph over Bangladesh in the final stands as a testament to outstanding teamwork and unwavering determination. I salute the passion and commitment displayed by the Blind Cricket Team in representing our nation with pride.”

Likewise, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kund called the feat a “historic achievement” serving as a source of immense pride for the entire nation, elevating Pakistan’s standing on the global stage.

“The players’ unwavering dedication, relentless hard work, and extraordinary determination have demonstrated that Pakistan can shine in every field. This victory serves as an inspiring beacon of hope for our youth, proving that no challenge is too great to overcome with courage, resilience, and an unyielding spirit,” he wrote on X.