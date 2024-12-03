New task force to probe fake news of PTI casualties

• Led by PTA chairman, body to submit report in 10 days, trace ‘perpetrators’ at home and abroad

• National Prevention of Violent Extremism Policy accorded approval

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet endorsed a decision by the prime minister regarding the formation of a joint task force to trace perpetrators involved in ‘fake news’ regarding the deaths of protesters in a crackdown by the government to disperse the PTI protesters who converged on the D-Chowk last week.

The formation of the joint task force came amid claims by the PTI that at least 12 party supporters died in Islamabad as a result of firing by law enforcement agencies during the party’s ‘final call’ protest. PTI Chairman Barrister Ali Gohar also shared the same figure while talking to the media outside Adiala Jail.

“We are a democratic party and we don’t give irresponsible statements. We only gave that figure, which we had details about, of the 12 deaths that occurred.”

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the task force would “identify individuals/groups and organisations involved in creating and spreading fake and misleading news surrounding political miscreants in Islamabad from Nov 24-27, 2024, including entire media campaign related to the issue”.

It would “track and trace individuals/ groups, whether in Pakistan or abroad, involved in this malicious campaign and bring them to justice as per law of the land”. It would suggest measures to bridge policy gaps and shall present its findings within 10 days.

The task force headed by PTA Chairman retired Maj Gen Hafeezur Rehman comprises eight members and can coopt any other member if required. The body would include the joint secretaries of the interior and information ministries, the director of FIA’s cybercrime wing, the IT director of the information technology ministry, the Intelligence Bureau joint director, the Islamabad police chief, as well as a representative each from the Inter-Services Intelli­gence and Military Intelli­gence. The joint task force’s formation followed the recent constitution of a separate task force to identify and act against individuals who were allegedly involved in violence during the PTI’s protest.

The federal cabinet also made some other decisions and approved the National Prevention of Violent Extremism Policy 2024. The approval was also accorded on the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior.

It also approved the filing of a review petition against the Supreme Court decision that had banned the import of monosodium glutamate (Ajino Motu). This decision to move the court has been taken in light of the report of a special committee of experts that declared monosodium glutamate safe for human health.

The federal cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Federal Education and Technical Training, approved the renewal of the memoranda of understanding regarding Pakistan Chairs at the University of Cambridge, St. Antony’s College, University of Oxford, University of Jordan, Peking University, China, and University of Heidelberg, Germany.

The federal cabinet also gave in-principle approval to the proposal for the establishment of the Islamabad Central Business District Development Authority.

The meeting, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Law and Justice and in light of the orders of the Sindh High Court, approved the change in the limitations and jurisdiction of the special courts. Approval for the change in the jurisdiction of the special courts for Customs, Taxation, and Anti-Smuggling in Quetta and Khuzdar was also accorded.

The cabinet also approved the authorisation of additional sessions judges and other relevant courts to hear cases under the Lawyers Welfare and Protection Act 2023, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Law and Justice and in light of the orders of the high courts.

Decline in inflation

Earlier, PM Shehbaz appreciated his economic teams’ performance, saying that the economy was on track to progress amid a stringent clampdown on smuggling, plummeting inflation, and doubled revenue collection that helped improve the eroding economy.

“Today the inflation rate is at 70 months’ lowest level of 4.9 per cent [which was at 7.2 per cent in October 2024] which is beyond imagination and due to the teamwork and blessings of the Almighty,” he said while addressing the federal cabinet meeting.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2024