PM Shehbaz green-lights legal action against Bushra, Gandapur

• PM’s aide says govt ‘seriously considering’ imposing Governor’s Rule in KP, but PPP has reservations

• PTI termed party of ‘anarchists and saboteurs’

• Task force set up to identify those behind violent protests

ISLAMABAD: Describing the PTI as a party of ‘anarchists and saboteurs’, the government on Friday decided to tighten the noose around the opposition party and further strengthen institutions to prevent ‘anti-state protests’ in the future.

It was decided that cases would be registered against Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who were leading the PTI’s march that started from Peshawar and ended in Islamabad after violent demonstrations that left several people dead, including four security personnel.

The decisions were taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, federal ministers, Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir and senior security officials.

Friday’s was the third huddle in as many days held on the law and order situation against the backdrop of PTI’s march on Islamabad aimed at forcing the government to release ex-PM Imran Khan.

Significant decisions were taken at the meeting, including registration of cases against PTI leaders and workers who were allegedly responsible for the killing of security personnel and attack on the federal capital when Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko was on an official visit to the country, a source, who attended the meeting, told Dawn.

The prime minister formed a task force headed by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The task force will identify the people who were involved in the violent protest. Other members of the force are: Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and officials of security departments.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif established a task force under the chairmanship of Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi to identify the people involved in spreading chaos and violence in Islamabad earlier this week and take strict action against them,” said an official press release issued by the Prime Minister Office.

The premier also decided to set up a Federal Riot-Control Force to prevent future attempts to spread chaos and violence in the country.

The force will be provided with professional training and necessary equipment, on the lines of international standards.

The meeting also decided to set up the Federal Forensic Lab in which modern technology will be used to investigate and collect evidence of such incidents.

It was also decided to modernise the Islamabad Safe City project besides strengthening the federal prosecution service. It has been learnt that the quality of the project is so pathetic that its cameras cannot recognise people, especially at night and those travelling in vehicles.

PPP opposition to Governor’s Rule

Separately, a senior government functionary confirmed that the federal government was actively considering the imposition of Governor’s Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but wanted to take the PPP onboard, as the government-allied party had reservations over the move.

The debate over Governor’s Rule was sparked by a ‘surge in terrorism’ in the province, as well as the PTI-led provincial government’s persistent ‘invasions’ of the federal capital.

Calling it a party of miscreants that had tried to mar the stability of Pakistan by creating chaos at the time of many international visits and agreements, PM Shehbaz said that a handful of disruptors did not represent the honourable and respectful Pakhtun community.

The PPP, one of the main allies of the ruling PML-N, does not seem prepared to go ahead with the move.

Their buy-in is important as it is a PPP man, Faisal Karim Kundi, who currently serves as the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a recent presser, Governor Kundi had asked for convening a multi-party conference (MPC) on the situation in the province, which would also decide whether Gover­nor’s Rule should be imposed, or not.

“In the last federal cabinet meeting (that held on Nov 26) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took a sense of the cabinet regarding governor rule and sought opinions from all its members. Most of them were of the view that governor rules should be imposed in KP at once,” PM Adviser Barrister Aqeel Malik, the PM’s aide on legal affairs, told Dawn on Thursday.

He said that although the federal government was seriously considering the idea, the PPP was not in favour of it, adding that the move was not possible without the ally’s support.

According to Barrister Aqeel, before starting the process of imposition of Governor’s Rule, a resolution had to be passed, either by the provincial or National Assembly.

“The law and order situation [is fragile] in Parachinar and Kurram Agency, as well as other pockets due to a rise in terrorism, but the KP chief minister is paying no heed,” he added.

Speaking to DawnNewsTV’s Nadir Guramani, he said that the “imposition of governor rule is very much on the cards” as a short-term measure, as it could not go beyond six months, but could be extended for two months.

“If the resolution is not passed by the provincial assembly, President Asif Ali Zardari, on the advice of the prime minister, can impose Governor’s Rule in KP and its proclamation can be sought through joint session of the parliament,” he clarified.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2024