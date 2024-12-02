E-Paper | December 02, 2024

Lesco cracks down on transformer, power thieves

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 2, 2024 Updated December 2, 2024 10:38am

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) on Sunday apprehended a 20-member gang involved in stealing transformers in the Kasur Circle. According to a spokesperson, the gang confessed to stealing 15 to 20 transformers from the area.

Lesco’s Kasur Circle has reportedly suffered significant financial and operational losses due to frequent incidents of transformer theft. To address the issue, local teams made mosque announcements urging residents to report any suspicious activity. Acting on a tip-off, Executive Engineer (X-En Rural) Abrar Khan led an operation in Khudiyan North, arresting three gang members attempting to steal a transformer. The suspects were handed over to the police, who revealed during preliminary investigations that the suspects hail from Chungi Amar Sidhu, Lahore, and operate as part of a 20-member gang. An FIR has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

In another operation against electricity theft in Lesco’s Baghbanpura division, a team led by SDO Noman Siddique of the Kot Khawaja Saeed Sub-Division uncovered power pilferage at a plastic factory in Bhamma Jhugiyan. The factory owner, Muhammad Shafiq, was caught stealing electricity directly from a transformer. While Shafiq managed to flee, the team disconnected the illegal connection, confiscated the transformer and wires, and filed an FIR against him.

FINE: The city district administration reported imposing fines totalling Rs13.5 million in November on owners of mechanically unfit vehicles. According to a spokesman, the road transportation authority team inspected 16,184 vehicles, issuing challans to 269 and lodging two FIRs. Two drivers were also arrested as part of the crackdown.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2024

