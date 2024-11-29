12 more dead in Kurram as ceasefire fails to stop hostilities

KURRAM: The death toll from clashes in Kurram district increased to 90 on Thursday, as a ceasefire agreement failed to prevent hostilities that have been continuing on and off for more than a week.

In fresh clashes, 12 persons were killed and 18 others injured as intermittent firing continued in upper and lower parts of the district, officials said.

Armed clashes started in the district last week when a convoy of passenger vehicles came under attack in Lower Kurram, killing more than 40 people.

An official report available with Dawn said firing took place between Jalmay and Chadrewal villages and Talo Kunj on Thursday.

Intermittent firing reported in lower, upper parts of district, death toll at 90; warring sides exchange bodies, hostages

The clashes entered the second week on Thursday as one person was killed in Ghozghari, Upper Kurram. Sporadic gunfights continued in Ghozgahri, Matasangar, Maqbal and Kunj Alizai areas.

A mortar shell also hit the Bassu Camp of Frontier Constabulary (116 Wing) in Upper Kurram. Two FC personnel were injured in the attack.

During the day, Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsood, local elders and police hoisted white flags on their vehicles in an effort to implement the ceasefire in Balesh Khel and Sangeena.

However, their goal to deploy policemen in trenches occupied by the warring sides failed due to persistent firing.

In Lower Kurram, Assistant Commissioner Hafeezur Rehman, Superintendent of Police Jehanzeb, ex-MNA Fakhar Zaman Bangash, JUI-F MPA Riaz Shaheen, wing commander and local elders attempted to implement the ceasefire in Khar Kalay and Marganaye Cheena areas.

Their efforts also failed to stop firing, which continued in Bagan, Alizai, Khar Kalay and Baleechkhel areas.

A grand jirga led by the Kohat division commissioner and members from Kohat, Hangu and Orakzai districts was holding talks on Thursday, a day after the warring sides agreed to extend the week-long ceasefire, ending on Nov 30, for another 10 days.

Exchange of hostages

It was agreed in the ceasefire agreement that by Thursday, both sides would vacate the trenches, which would be taken over by the army and paramilitary forces. They would also exchange bodies and hostages during the cessation of hostilities.

The official report also said the warring sides exchanged hostages and released dead bodies, which they had confiscated during the clashes.

Local elders, including ex-MNA Bangash, handed over the four female and a male hostage to Kurram Militia (113 Wing) in the presence of the wing commander and Lower Kurram AC. The hostages belonged to the Goddar area from where they were kidnapped and taken to Sateen, Lower Kurram.

Similarly, one of the warring parties handed over the dead body of Azizullah s/o Essa Khan to the district administration. It was later given to the relatives.

Kurram District Health Officer Dr Qaisar Abbas has said that the health facilities in lower and upper Kurram were facing an acute shortage of medicines due to road closures.

National Assembly Member Hameed Hussain has warned the conflict would expand across the country if steps were not taken to stop armed clashes.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2024