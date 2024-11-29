PCB tells ICC to avoid presenting hybrid model in today’s meeting

LAHORE: In a visible sign of intensifying strains between Pakistan and India over the contentious subject of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has plainly conveyed to the International Cricket Council not to present a hybrid model for the said event in its special executive board meeting being held on Friday (today).

The executive board meeting, which will be held online and carries a one-point agenda of finalising the schedule of the Champions Trophy, has been convened after India refused to tour Pakistan to participate in the Feb 19-March 9 eight-nation event.

The ICC was to announce the schedule by Nov 20 but due to BCCI’s refusal it has been delayed.

Well-informed sources told Dawn that the PCB and the ICC during the last couple of days had remained engaged with each other to resolve the crisis that emerged due to India’s refusal.

Subsequently, the ICC convened the meeting inviting all 16 members to attend it online so that an appropriate solution to the crisis can be sought amid PCB’s firm stance not to accept a hybrid model and hold the entire tournament at home — no matter India come to Pakistan or not.

On the other hand, the ICC, fearing financial losses, in case of India’s absence has been considering different options for the prestigious event.

This includes holding the tournament on a hybrid model, according to which all the matches featuring India will be staged outside Pakistan, including semi-final and the final, if India qualify.

“The PCB has informed the ICC not to present any hybrid model in Friday’s meeting as our government has refused to accept it. If the ICC presents a solution other than the hybrid model, the PCB will again move to its government to get its approval as now the PCB will follow the government’s instructions,” a PCB official told Dawn on the condition of anonymity on Thursday.

Asked if the ICC presented a formula of majority votes the results of which could shift the Champions Trophy from Pakistan, the official said even in that case the PCB would contact the government to seek its advice on whether Pakistan should play or boycott the event.

When asked instead of boycotting the event in case the ICC moved the tournament out of Pakistan, shouldn’t the PCB opt to forfeit the group-stage match against India as Australia and West Indies did during the 1996 World Cup when they declined to play their matches in Sri Lanka on security grounds, the official said it could also be considered, but added “all options with the consent of the federal government will be adopted”.

The official disclosed that the PCB had asked the ICC to present during Friday’s meeting the letter of the Indian government which it had written to the BCCI instructing it not to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

The PCB during the past couple of weeks or so has been urging the ICC to convey in written form the reason which the BCCI had given for refusing to play in Pakistan. However, no such demand of the PCB has been fulfilled by the game’s world governing body so far.

“Yes, we have informed the ICC to present the letter of the Indian government in which it had instructed the BCCI not to go to Pakistan,” the official said.

He continued, “Look Pakistan sent its national team many times to India [in 2011, 2023 for 50-over World Cups; in 2016 for T20 World Cup; and in 2012-13 for a white-ball series] despite security threats to Pakistan players, and also the BCCI refused to allow Pakistan cricketers to compete in the Indian Premier League [T20 event].

“But enough is enough. [Now] the PCB will also follow its government’s instructions if the ICC decides to shift the Champions Trophy from Pakistan or use [a] hybrid model,” he maintained.

“In the past, the British government refused to issue visas to Zimbabwe’s team for the 2009 T20 World Cup and the ICC [in its place] included the Netherlands. So, if India don’t want to come to Pakistan the ICC should include next team to replace India,” he underlined.

To a question, the official said that the ICC could also postpone the event for an indefinite period and in that case all the teams would suffer financial losses.

“But the BCCI will face huge losses as it receives a massive share of 38 per cent plus from the total income of the ICC whereas Pakistan gets just 5.75 per cent,” the PCB official highlighted.

It may be mentioned here that if the PCB stages the Champions Trophy, it will get $6 million as hosting fees besides the income it will earn through the ticket sales. From the hosting funds of $6 million, the PCB will pay $1.5 million for the event’s insurance.

Meanwhile, Bangladeshi High Commissioner expressed his best wishes for Pakistan for holding the Champions Trophy.

Bangladesh High Commissioner Muhammad Ruhul Alam Siddique said this during his meeting with Federal Interior Minister and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad.

During the meeting, bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest including the promotion of cricket in Pakistan and Bangladesh were discussed.

“The Bangladeshi High Commissioner expressed his best wishes for Pakistan regarding holding the Champions Trophy tournament,” said an official statement issued by the Interior Ministry.

According to the statement, the PCB chief during the meeting said that all preparations were being completed for successfully staging the Champions Trophy.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2024