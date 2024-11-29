Murad orders timely completion of foreign-funded uplift projects in Sindh

• Door-to-door property tax survey in Karachi is in advanced stage, CM told

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the local government, works and energy departments to accelerate the pace of work on foreign-funded development projects that focussed on Karachi’s transformation and uplift of rural areas.

Chairing a meeting at the CM House on Thursday, Mr Shah directed the provincial ministers and secretaries concerned to personally monitor such projects and update him with biweekly progress reports so that accountability could be ensured at every level.

The CM reviewed the progress of the World Bank-funded Competitive and Livable City of Karachi (CLICK), Sindh solar energy, Asian Development Bank-funded Emergency Flood Assistance and Water & Agriculture Transformation projects.

The CM was informed that the door-to-door property tax survey in Karachi is in its advanced stages.

He directed a swift resolution of all legal hurdles to unlock Karachi’s tax potential.

The meeting was informed that contracts for a landfill site and Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS) at Sharafi Goth, Dinga Morr, Imtiaz and Gutter Bagicha had been awarded to Chinese firms and the mobilisation of machinery was currently underway.

The CM directed Local Minister Saeed Ghani to personally oversee the progress of CLICK project.

He emphasised that moving forward, only department secretaries would present updates on project’s progress, rather than their project directors (PDs).

The main components of the CLICK project include disbursement of performance-based grants to local councils and capacity-building.

The meeting was informed that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has proposed six schemes with an allocation of $13 million for the fiscal year 2024-25 and they are now awaiting inter-agency approval for no-objection certificates (NOCs).

Regarding Sindh Solar Energy Project, Energy Minister Nasir Shah informed the meeting that procurement process was progressing, paving the way for sustainable energy in Sindh.

Agriculture Minister Mohammad Bux Mahar provided a presentation to the CM on the Water & Agriculture Transformation (SWAT) project.

He said that the smart subsidy programme aimed to cover 50 per cent of production costs for oilseed, pulse, and horticulture production over six years, targeting 100,000 acres with a budget of $17 million.

Moreover, digital tools are improving agricultural data collection and market systems, alongside flood response measures to support farmers affected by Sindh’s devastating floods.

The CM reaffirmed his commitment to Sindh’s development, highlighting the potential of these projects to enhance urban liveability, agricultural productivity, and clean energy. He emphasised the importance of timely completion of the Emergency Flood Assistance project and instructed relevant authorities to ensure that work to construct all roads was finished by 2025.

Works Minister Haji Ali Hassan informed the CM that 35.5 per cent of the work had already been completed.

Mr Shah directed the works department to prioritise the completion of four roads in Thatta, two in Badin and one each in Umerkot and Mirpurkhas by the end of this year.

He said this project underscored Sindh’s commitment to rebuilding resilient infrastructure while addressing the needs of its people in the aftermath of natural disasters.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Mohammad Bux Mahar, Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah and other senior officials.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2024