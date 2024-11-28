Afghans will need NOC to stay in capital beyond 2024

• Naqvi says people visiting hospitals ‘in search of bodies that do not exist’

• Govt to file contempt petition against PTI leadership for violating IHC order on protest

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Moh­sin Naqvi on Wednesday announced that Afghan nationals would not be allowed to stay in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) without proper authorisation after Dec 31.

Afghan citizens wishing to stay in the capital beyond this year must obtain a no-objection certificate from the deputy commissioner, he added.

The announcement came a day after the government claimed that hardened criminals, including Afghan nationals, were part of the PTI’s ‘violent protest’.

Talking to reporters, Mr Naqvi also said plans were in place to deal with any such unlawful protests.

He rejected as baseless claims of fatalities of PTI activists during their protest in Islamabad a day earlier.

The minister pointed out that no policeman carried arms while dealing with the protesters and challenged the opposition party to come up with evidence if it thought otherwise. He asked the PTI to give names of those allegedly killed during the protests.

He said he had been told that some people were visiting two main public sector hospitals in the capital in search of bodies that do not exist.

Answering a question, he said a contempt petition will be filed against the PTI leadership for staging a protest in the Red Zone in violation of an Islamabad High Court ruling declaring it unlawful.

In reply to a question, he said most roads in the city had been reopened, and normalcy had returned.

He hinted at disclosing data about tear gas shells allegedly used by protesters against law enforcement personnel, which he said had been provided by the KP government.

Visit to hospital

The interior minister and DG Rangers Punjab Maj Gen Muhammad Aatif visited PIMS Hospital and met with the personnel of Rangers, FC, and police who were injured in the “terrorist attack”.

They praised their high morale and directed the doctors to provide the best treatment to them.

“You are the heroes of the nation; you foiled the terrorists’ plans. We are proud of your bravery,” Mr Naqvi told the personnel, adding that they showed patience in the face of chaos.

The minister directed the immediate shifting of ASP Muhammad Aleem to Lahore for better treatment.

The officer had received a severe eye injury due to stone-pelting by the PTI protesters.

The minister said that no death of any protester had been reported during the successful operation carried out by law enforcement agencies, read a statement issued separately.

Rather, it said, one police official and three personnel from the Rangers have been martyred in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

A total of 223 personnel from law enforcement agencies (LEA) were injured, including 171 from Punjab and 52 from ICT.

The PTI protest was peacefully brou­ght to an end during operations carried out against the protesters on Tuesday night.

The protesters had caused damage to both state and private properties as well as loss of lives from LEA, it said, adding that LEA took swift action to maintain order and ensure public safety.

The ICT administration, in collaboration with LEA, has emphasised its commitment to maintaining peace, order and security in the city.

The peaceful resolution of this protest highlights the effectiveness of the professional response of civil administration and the law enforcement to such situations.

“We urge the public and media outlets to refrain from spreading false and unverified reports and to cooperate with authorities in maintaining peace, order and harmony within the city,” the statement said.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2024