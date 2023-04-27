China looking to expand military ties with Pakistan

BEIJING: China is willing to work with Pakistan’s military to deepen and expand cooperation and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, the vice chairman of Central Military Commission said on Wednesday.

Zhang Youxia stated this during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir in Beijing, Reuters quoted China’s defence ministry as saying.

On the first day of his four-day official visit to China, the army chief was given a warm welcome and presented with the guard of honour at the headquarters of the People’s Liber­ation Army. He reviewed the smartly turned-out contin­gent, which was later followed by a detailed meeting with the PLA Army Commander, a press release issued by the military’s media affairs wing said.

Gen Munir and the Chinese army commander disc­ussed matters of mutual security interests and military cooperation.

Besides discussing mut­u­al security interests, both military commanders reiterated the need for main­ta­ining peace and stability in the region, and enhancing military to military coop­er­at­ion, Inter-Serv­ices Public Relations said.

Gen Munir also witnessed a demonstration of the operational capabilities of the PLA Army troops. He praised the high standards of training and professionalism displayed by the PLA soldiers.

During his visit, the COAS is expected to hold meetings with Chinese military leaders to further enhance longstanding relations between the two militaries, the statement said.

Published in Dawn, April 27th, 2023