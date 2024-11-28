E-Paper | November 28, 2024

Potato exports likely to suffer due to smog, webinar told

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 28, 2024 Updated November 28, 2024 07:42am
Rise in temperature and decline in availability of water have affected potato production in Punjab.—APP/file
Rise in temperature and decline in availability of water have affected potato production in Punjab.—APP/file

ISLAMABAD: Potato exports are likely to fall during the current fiscal year because smog has led to a 20 per cent decline in per acre production in Pun­jab, a webinar was told on Wedne­sday.

The webinar, conducted by the Pakistan Horticulture Development Export Company (PHDEC), aimed to explore the consequences of climate change on potato crop and to suggest measures for combating its impact on productivity and quality.

Due to the low crop yield, the country’s potato export fell to $127 million in 2023-24 — a decline of 40 per cent from $212m in 2022-23.

The total production of potato stands at 8.3m tonnes in the country. The major production zone lies in Punjab’s Sahiwal and Okara districts.

Dr Syed Ijazul Hassan, the director of Potato Research Institute, Sahiwal, said several factors like an increase in temperature, changes in precipitation patterns, and reduction in water availability had led to a decline in agricultural productivity.

Dr Ijaz stated that smog causes late blight disease and reduces the quality of tubers. He listed integrated pest management and promotion of sustainable agricultural practices as mitigation strategies for protecting the potato crop from the effects of smog.

Dr Muhammad Nawaz Sajid, the Principal Scientist at Sialkot’s Potato Research Station, said fog and pollution damage potato crop by causing diseases like early blight, late blight and black leg.

“Fungicides should be sprayed to prevent blight disease. It is important to rotate crops regularly to prevent buildup of conditions in the soil that spawn the disease.

“Infected plants and tubers should be removed and destroyed as soon as late blight develops,” Dr Sajid said.

Athar Hussain Khokhar, the CEO of PHDEC, said climate change was a serious threat to agro ecology and “if we do not tackle this menace, the consequences may be in the form of food insecurity”. Crop failure and low productivity are two of the major challenges faced by agriculture sector because of climate change, he added.

According to Athar Hussain, smog blocks sunlight, stunts the growth of seedling, and impairs the process of photosynthesis. “All these factors combine to reduce the per acre yield of potato crop.”

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A hasty retreat
Updated 28 Nov, 2024

A hasty retreat

Govt should not extend its campaign of violence against PTI and its leaders, thinking it now has the upper hand. Enough is enough.
Lebanon truce
28 Nov, 2024

Lebanon truce

WILL it hold? That is the question many in the Middle East and beyond will be asking after a 60-day ceasefire ...
MDR anomaly removed
28 Nov, 2024

MDR anomaly removed

THE State Bank’s decision to remove its minimum deposit rate requirement for conventional banks on deposits from...
Islamabad march
Updated 27 Nov, 2024

Islamabad march

WITH emotions running high, chaos closes in. As these words were being written, rumours and speculation were all...
Policing the internet
27 Nov, 2024

Policing the internet

IT is chilling to witness how Pakistan — a nation that embraced the freedoms of modern democracy, and the tech ...
Correcting sports priorities
27 Nov, 2024

Correcting sports priorities

IT has been a lingering battle that has cast a shadow over sports in Pakistan: who are the national sports...