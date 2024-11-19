Imran tells party leaders to dissociate from PTI if unable to attend ‘critical’ Nov 24 protest

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday told party leaders and ticket holders to “disassociate themselves from the party” if they could not participate in the PTI’s announced power show for November 24.

On Nov 13, Imran issued a “final call” for nationwide protests on Nov 24 (Sunday), denouncing what he described as the stolen mandate, the unjust arrests of people and the passage of the 26th amendment, which he said has strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

Since Imran’s arrest in August 2023 on several counts, his party has been holding protests across the country for his release and against the alleged rigging of the Feb 8 elections.

Imran reiterated his call for the protest today in a statement posted to his X account.

“Everyone must join the protest on November 24th. If any PTI leader or ticket holder is not able to ensure their participation in the protest, they should disassociate themselves from the party because this is the decisive moment when the entire nation will come out for freedom.

“The nation will not accept any excuse at such a critical time,” the statement reads.

Imran called the protest a “golden opportunity to secure genuine freedom for Pakistan”, adding that “enslaved nations eventually die away.”

The former premier acknowledged that he had previously only called on people associated with the PTI to protest, but, added that he was now extending the call to the entire nation since “the final nail has now been hammered into the coffin of democracy in our country”, referring to the allegedly rigged Feb 8 elections.

“Come out on Nov 24 with the same passion that you demonstrated on Feb 8, when you came out, despite all the challenges, to prove the power of your vote.”

He lamented that the “foundational pillars of democracy” were “suspended” in Pakistan, referring to the rule of law, fair and transparent elections, and freedom of expression.

“There is a complete ban on broadcasting my statements and the media is having to operate under severe restrictions,” he said, adding that repeated internet disruption had cost the country Rs550 billion this year.

Imran also decried the “enforced disappearances, brutality, and violence” against PTI workers.

He said such incidents were “bringing our national security institutions into disrepute”.

On the issue of negotiations, the PTI founder said: “I have always been ready for negotiations for the sake of our country.”

However, he said that the onus of negotiations taking place did not lay with the PTI.

On Sunday, Bushra Bibi, Imran’s spouse, warned party leaders that tickets for the next general elections would be based on their performance during the Nov 24 protest.

“The party tickets for the next general elections are linked with the performance of PTI leadership during the upcoming protest in Islamabad,” she said, conveying Imran’s message to the party leadership, multiple party sources had told Dawn.

The PTI had announced on Monday that it would not call off the sit-in until its “stolen” mandate was retur­ned, the Constitution restored and Imran set free.

Earlier today, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said: “There is no communication between the government and PTI at any level, nor can there be, nor can the protest be stopped in any respect.”

Section 144 extended in Islamabad for two months

Meanwhile, the capital police have sought massive anti-riot gear, including thousands of teargas and rubber bullets, from the government to deal with the PTI’s protest as the capital administration extended a ban on 10 activities for two more months under Section 144.

Officers of the capital police said that 22,000 security personnel and 1,200 containers were also sought to foil the protest.

Furthermore, millions of rupees would be required to arrange three meals and transportation for the local and visiting security forces during their deployment in the city.

The police have made the demand of 40,000 teargas long and short-range shells along with 2,000 teargas guns and 50,000 rubber bullets along with 2,500 guns.

Besides, 5,000 anti-riot kits were also sought to strengthen the anti-riot unit with more manpower.

The manpower of 22,000 personnel was demanded from the Punjab and Sindh police along with Frontier Constabulary and Rangers.

The preparations are being made to ensure law and order in the city and protect the public and private properties because the PTI plans the protest and the sit-in for an indefinite period, the officers had added.

A few security plans are under discussion and being shared with the quarters concerned for approval, sources had said.

Sealing of the extended high-security zone comprising Third Avenue, Faisal Avenue, Margalla Road and Khayaban-i-Soharwardi is under consideration.