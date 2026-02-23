PM Shehbaz to undertake 2-day Doha visit to explore new avenues of cooperation with Qatar: FO

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday will depart on a two-day official visit to Doha, where he will meet the Qatari emir, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

The visit is being undertaken at the invitation of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the FO said in a press release.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz will hold a bilateral meeting with Sheikh Tamim, “covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including political engagement, economic collaboration, energy partnership, and people-to-people exchanges”, the FO added.

“The two sides will also explore new avenues of cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, energy, infrastructure development, and manpower export.”

The FO highlighted that both countries shared a “longstanding partnership characterised by mutual trust and close coordination at regional and international forums”.

“The visit will also provide an opportunity for both leaderships to exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, reaffirming their resolve to work closely for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region,” the statement added.

“The visit reflects the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two countries and underscores their shared commitment to further strengthening multifaceted cooperation,” the FO noted.

The premier will be accompanied by Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, other ministers, and senior officials, according to the FO.

Qatar and Pakistan share strong diplomatic ties, rooted in their shared faith and values.

PM Shehbaz undertook two visits to Doha in September 2025 — one to express solidarity after Israeli attacks on the country and a second to attend a joint summit of the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He had held meetings with the Qatari emir on both occasions, reaffirmed Pakistan’s “all-out support and solidarity” for the Gulf state.