E-Paper | February 23, 2026

PM Shehbaz to undertake 2-day Doha visit to explore new avenues of cooperation with Qatar: FO

News Desk Published February 23, 2026 Updated February 23, 2026 01:32pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif waves as he leaves for his visit to Turkiye at the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi on April 22, 2025. — DawnNewsTV/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif waves as he leaves for his visit to Turkiye at the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi on April 22, 2025. — DawnNewsTV/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday will depart on a two-day official visit to Doha, where he will meet the Qatari emir, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

The visit is being undertaken at the invitation of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the FO said in a press release.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz will hold a bilateral meeting with Sheikh Tamim, “covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including political engagement, economic collaboration, energy partnership, and people-to-people exchanges”, the FO added.

“The two sides will also explore new avenues of cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, energy, infrastructure development, and manpower export.”

The FO highlighted that both countries shared a “longstanding partnership characterised by mutual trust and close coordination at regional and international forums”.

“The visit will also provide an opportunity for both leaderships to exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, reaffirming their resolve to work closely for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region,” the statement added.

“The visit reflects the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two countries and underscores their shared commitment to further strengthening multifaceted cooperation,” the FO noted.

The premier will be accompanied by Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, other ministers, and senior officials, according to the FO.

Qatar and Pakistan share strong diplomatic ties, rooted in their shared faith and values.

PM Shehbaz undertook two visits to Doha in September 2025 — one to express solidarity after Israeli attacks on the country and a second to attend a joint summit of the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He had held meetings with the Qatari emir on both occasions, reaffirmed Pakistan’s “all-out support and solidarity” for the Gulf state.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Mideast Ties
World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hollow applause
Updated 23 Feb, 2026

Hollow applause

The current account turnaround, though largely driven by import compression, rising remittances and bilateral debt rollovers, has eased external pressures.
Delayed appointment
23 Feb, 2026

Delayed appointment

THE recent appointment of a chief election commissioner for Azad Jammu & Kashmir has once again shone a ...
Fragile equilibrium
23 Feb, 2026

Fragile equilibrium

PAKISTAN is not short of food. It is short of resilience. The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification...
March to war?
Updated 22 Feb, 2026

March to war?

With his huge build-up of forces around Iran, and frequent threats targeted at the Islamic Republic, the US president has created a very difficult situation for himself.
Paper proscriptions
22 Feb, 2026

Paper proscriptions

THE Punjab government’s decision to publicly list 89 banned and unregistered groups, and to warn citizens against...
Cricket politics again
Updated 22 Feb, 2026

Cricket politics again

Pakistan refused to play India at the ongoing T20 World Cup and only changed its mind in view of the game’s greater good. It is time for India to reciprocate.
Dawn News English
Subscribe