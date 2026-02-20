Over 31m births registered with UCs yet to be added to Nadra’s central database, says report

ISLAMABAD: Around 31.9 million births registered with union councils (UC) in 2025 are yet to be added to the record in the National Database and Registration Authority’s (Nadra) central database, according to an annual performance report.

The report was recently submitted by Nadra to the interior ministry, according to which a total of 227m individuals are registered with the authority.

Overall, nearly 97 per cent of Pakistan’s population is now included in the registration system, according to the report, which also shows that 52pc of the registered individuals are males and 48pc are females.

As for biometric data, Nadra’s system contains facial records of 170m people, iris data of seven million individuals and 1.68 billion fingerprints, the reports says.

During 2025 alone, the report states, some 445m biometric verifications were carried out, contributing to “improved transparency” and “strengthening of digital governance systems”.

According to the report, national registration increased by 4pc in 2025, registration of children under the age of 18 rose by 11pc, renewal of expired identity cards increased by 24pc and cancellation of identity cards following death registration surged by 900pc. Female registration also saw an 8pc rise during the year.

The reports says that by end of the year, 938 registration centres were operational nationwide. The authority established 75 new centres 138 new counters, while another 126 counters were installed at existing offices.

The reports say that 231 mobile registration vans remained active during the year, including 33 satellite-equipped units for remote areas.

At the UC level, 62 registration counters were operational while six new counters were set up in five countries abroad to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

According to the report, the Pak Identity mobile application was used to handle 15pc of Nadra’s total workload. The app was downloaded more than 12m times, enabling citizens to access services without visiting registration centres.

In 2025, the federal government approved the National Registration and Biometric Policy Framework to further strengthen the unified registration system. Amendments to national identity card regulations were also introduced, biometric child registration certificates were launched for children as young as three, and family registration certificates were granted formal legal status.

According to the report, Pakistan’s identity registration system now has near-complete coverage, though efforts are still required to further improve the registration of women and young children in certain areas.

Clear policy recommendations have been proposed to close the remaining gaps entirely, the report says.