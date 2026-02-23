Another Tejas jet lost as Indian Air Force grounds fleet for inspections, reports local media

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has lost another Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Tejas light combat aircraft after it overshot the runway at a frontline airbase, sustaining major damage to its airframe, Indian media, including The Hindu reported.

The incident, believed to have been caused by a brake failure, took place on February 7, and the pilot ejected safely, according to The Times of India.

Following the accident, the entire fleet of about 30 single-seat Tejas jets was grounded to undergo comprehensive technical inspections, The Hindu added.

The latest mishap comes amid delays in the delivery of the Tejas Mk‑1A variant, according to Indian media outlets. HAL has faced repeated delays in supplying the jets, mainly due to GE Aerospace missing deadlines for engine deliveries.

The IAF has not released an official statement regarding the incident.

This is reported to be the third Tejas aircraft lost since induction. The first crash occurred near Jaisalmer in March 2024 after a firepower demonstration, with the pilot ejecting safely.

The second incident was reported in November 2025, when a Tejas jet crashed during an aerial display on the last day of the Dubai Airshow, the Middle East’s biggest airshow.

In February 2021, India’s Defence Ministry signed an INR480 billion contract with HAL for 83 Tejas Mk‑1A jets, followed by a separate INR623.7bn deal in September 2025 for 97 additional aircraft, Indian media outlets reported.