Experts say US needs to expand engagement with Pakistan beyond security-centric approach

ISLAMABAD: Participants of a roundtable discussion on Friday assessed the prospects beyond the current status of Pakistan-US relations and identified new avenues for future collaborations between the two countries.

The event was organised by the Centre for Strategic Perspectives at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) in collaboration with the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). It was attended by development practitioners, academics, think-tank experts and researchers.

Experts emphasised that the US needed to expand its engagement with Pakistan beyond a security-centric approach to encourage a more comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership.

They said Pakistan’s strategic importance was acknowledged, given its demography, strategic location, natural resources, nuclear capabilities, and pivotal role in the global south during the huddle.

Roundtable discussion pores over Pakistan-America ties

They also noted Pakistan’s substantial economic potential, if fully realised, could positively affect the future trajectory of the global economy.

ISSI Director General retired Ambassador Sohail Mahmood emphasised the significance of CSIS as a renowned US think-tank, particularly in shaping the discourse and influencing US foreign policy.

With global attention focused on what Trump 2.0 would mean for the US and the rest of the world, Sohail Mahmood spotlighted the historically cyclical pattern of Pakistan-US relations oscillating between engagement and estrangement.

He emphasised the need for long-term sustainability through efforts to broaden the relationship’s scope to benefit both nations.

He also highlighted the vital importance of economic relations with the US for Pakistan, suggesting that besides the traditional areas of bilateral trade and investment, attention should be focused on new areas of cooperation such as energy, IT, and climate change.

“This is vital for fostering a more stable relationship beyond the historical focus on security and strategic events,” he said.

Mr Sohail Mahmood further highlighted the often adverse effect of the situation in Afghanistan and the US-India strategic partnership on the trajectory of Pakistan-US relations.

He called for evaluating the future prospects in the context of a multi-polarising world, the US-China competition, and key regional developments.

Lastly, he underlined the need to enhance think-tank-level engagement between Pakistan and the US, observing that the current discourse largely reflected ‘minimalism’ and that there was a need for greater imagination and ambition in charting the future course.

Earlier during the discussion, participants identified various areas for enhanced bilateral collaboration including trade, education, energy cooperation, agriculture, water management, health, and climate change.

The dialogue reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to pursuing multi-dimensional foreign policy, with due importance accorded to a stable and cooperative relationship with the US.

The ISSI board of governors chairman closed the roundtable discussion by presenting souvenirs to the guest speakers.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2024