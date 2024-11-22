PTI ‘rues’ Bushra’s remarks at critical juncture

LAHORE: The claims made by former first lady Bushra Bibi about an alleged foreign conspiracy in the ouster of her husband’s government have taken PTI leaders by surprise, as they are now questioning the “controversial statement” issued just days before the protest in Islamabad.

In a video message on Saturday, Ms Bibi claimed some foreign powers were unhappy over Imran Khan’s religious posture of walking barefoot in Madina.

She said after the ex-PM returned from the holy city, the then army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa had started receiving calls of disapproval. She didn’t specify who made the calls.

The statement seemingly baffled PTI leaders and workers who were expecting a favourable outcome from back-channel diplomacy in the lead-up to the party’s protest.

Talking to Dawn, PTI leaders said the party’s top leadership was “committing mistakes” at crucial moments and taking the party’s months-long momentum “to square one”.

A senior party leader said Mr Khan might have got bail in the remaining May 9 cases, but his wife’s controversial remarks might alter that scenario.

A member of the PTI lawyers wing called the claims “bombshell”. The advocate lamented that the party had become “leaderless and directionless” and mistakes were being committed at crucial times.

None of the leaders had the courage and heart to lead the party, he said, adding that Mr Khan and the PTI are toeing one line, while the mid-tier leadership has been rudderless.

In a post on X, PTI activist and singer Salman Ahmad called Bushra Bibi “corrupt and greedy” who, along with her family and friends like Malik Riaz, Zulfi Bokhari, Farah Gogi and Gen Faiz, were a “constant source of embarrassment” for Mr Khan.

He said it was “disgusting” to say that the ex-PM was removed because he walked barefoot in Madina.

Another party ticket-holder said senior leaders should be diligent while giving statements.

“We have nothing in our hands and continue looking towards the senior leadership to guide and take the party along but statements such as Bushra Bibi’s statement involving a friendly Muslim country are damaging,” he added.

Though she did not directly accuse Saudi Arabia, the PTI leader agreed that the kingdom and its leadership had been dragged into an uncalled-for controversy.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2024