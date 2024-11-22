PSB seeks to assert influence over federations once again

LAHORE: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is once again on a collision course with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as it seeks to assert its influence over the country’s national sports federations. This move, which directly contravenes the IOC Charter, risks triggering international sanctions against Pakistan’s sporting bodies. In 2014, similar interference by the government nearly resulted in the suspension of Pakistan’s membership in the IOC. However, the crisis was averted at the eleventh hour when the government backtracked, assuring the IOC that it would refrain from meddling in the affairs of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

The latest episode stems from a letter sent by the PSB to all national sports federations, outlining plans to take a prominent role in the election process for sports bodies.

A meeting has been convened for November 28 in Islamabad, where the PSB is expected to push for approval of several key proposals. These include empowering the PSB to oversee the re-election of office-bearers for all national federations, appointing adjudicators to resolve disputes arising from these elections, and establishing ad-hoc committees at the discretion of the PSB. Additionally, the PSB seeks approval for the adoption of a model constitution for the federations.

This move mirrors previous government actions that have brought Pakistan’s sports to the brink of international suspension. Since 2012, several national federations have faced bans from their respective international bodies due to government interference. Despite this history, the PSB seems intent on following a path that could once again jeopardise Pakistan’s sporting future.

It is significant to note that in 2021, the IOC had issued a stern warning to Pakistan’s government, rejecting any role for a government-appointed Election Commission in national sports elections.

In response, the government, under Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, had initially decided not to pursue the formation of such a commission. However, sources reveal that this decision was not formally submitted to the federal cabinet for approval, and now the PSB appears to be moving ahead with its plans, citing the earlier cabinet approval as a mandate.

A former senior PSB official, speaking to Dawn on condition of anonymity, explained that there is significant pressure from influential figures within society who seek control over various national sports federations. These individuals have reportedly lobbied prime ministers and sports ministries for influence, leading to increased governmental pressure on the PSB.

“The PSB officials, lacking the authority to defy the ministers or prime ministers, have little choice but to comply, even if it means disregarding international regulations,” the former official stated. “Now, national sports federations find themselves at the mercy of these political machinations, which once again threaten to alienate Pakistan from the international sports community.”

The former official also warned that if the federations give in to the PSB’s demands, they could face bans from their respective international governing bodies, as these organisations adhere strictly to the IOC Charter.

Published in Dawn, November 22th, 2024