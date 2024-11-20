IT firms, ISPs advise govt against ban on VPNs

KARACHI: Internet service providers (ISPs) and software houses have warned that restrictions on the internet and Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) would become an “existential threat” and alienate segments of society.

The statements have criticised the purge on VPNs — used by businesses and individuals — and the decision to ban unregistered proxies by the end of this month.

Shahzad Arshad, the chairman of the Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (Wispap), said: “It is essential to recognise that blanket restrictions or sweeping narratives around tools like VPNs risk alienating segments of society, particularly those who rely on these tools for entirely legitimate purposes, such as IT exports, financial transactions, and academic research.”

Acknowledging the potential misuse of VPNs, the Wispap chief said they were primarily used to ensure privacy, enable secure communication, and allow access to essential online resources for professionals, businesses, and individuals alike“.

Wispap, P@sha, Preda say action would cripple digital economy

“Any technological tool — be it a VPN or otherwise — is neutral in nature,” the Wispap chairman said, in an apparent reference to the Council of Islamic Ideology’s decree declaring the use of VPNs for certain purposes as un-Islamic.

He called for a “collaborative effort” between regulators and ISPs to “ensure a future where the internet remains a productive and secure platform for all”.

“Regulatory measures should focus on deterring and penalising harmful activities without hindering legitimate use cases that drive progress and safeguard data integrity.”

‘Existential threat’

Separately, the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@sha) — the apex representative body of the IT industry — has warned that the internet slowdown and blocking of VPNs will “translate into an existential threat”.

A statement released by P@sha chairman Sajjad Mustafa Syed said these actions would result in “unrecoverable financial loss, service disruptions, and reputational loss in the export of IT and IT-enabled Services”.

Domestic and international IT companies will be “forced to close” or “restrict their operations” in Pakistan if the government moves forward with its plan to restrict the internet and VPNs.

If VPNs are blocked, most IT companies and call centres will lose major international clients, for whom “data protection and cyber security are of paramount importance,” said Mr Syed.

“…[C]onnecting to client systems through VPN is a global norm and standard, and is a basic requirement and expectation of clients around the world.”

“[No] international company … tolerates any intrusion into their security protocols by any private or public institution,” he said.

The authorities should address the situation with “strategic foresight” rather than resorting to an unplanned blanket ban on all VPNs.

Mr Syed urged the government to eng­a­­ge with P@sha, industry leaders, and relevant stakeholders to develop a “balanced and secure framework” that safeguards national security without compromising the operational needs of the IT sectors.

Earlier, the association of PR, event management, digital and activation agencies issued a statement against internet disruption and blocking of social media applications.

The Public Relations Events Digital Activation Association (Preda) said frequent internet disruptions and throttling of social media platforms was a “serious threat to the socio-economic wellbeing of our collective industries”.

“Social media is a core platform through which international clients discover and engage with Pakistan’s service providers. These restrictions not only stymie the country’s digital potential but also cultivate an image of instability that risks deterring foreign investment and clients,” the Preda statement added.

The body called upon the government to consider alternate means of addressing these issues that “do not involve wholesale bans or limitations”.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2024