Council of Islamic Ideology under fire over decree against use of VPNs

ISLAMABAD: Digital rights activists and religious scholars have questioned the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) decree calling the use of VPNs un-Islamic.

In an unprecedented pro­clamation on Friday, CII chief Dr Raghib Naeemi said using VPNs to access “imm­oral or illegal content” was against Sharia. The council advises parliament on aligning legislation with Islamic teachings.

A CII member told Dawn that the statement was Dr Naeemi’s “personal views” and not the council’s decision.

He said watching immoral content by using technology cannot be categorised as a religious issue.

Lawmakers, ulema censure council’s chief; source says statement was Dr Naeemi’s opinion

Despite the CII’s proclamation, almost all federal and provincial officials and departments co­n­tinue to operate their X accounts through VPNs.

Key federal government departments, inc­l­u­ding the PM House and the ministries of religious affairs, IT and telecom, foreign affairs and information have been routinely posting on X.

In a social media statement on Saturday, Maulana Tariq Jameel, a prominent religious scholar, said if watching adult content or blasphemous material was an issue then mobile phones should be declared un-Islamic before labelling VPNs as such.

Lawmakers, technical experts and activists also criticised Dr Naeemi’s statement.

Wahaj Siraj, the CEO of telecom company Nayatel, said technology has always been neutral and only its use or misuse made it ‘Halal or Haram’.

Rights activists said the decree reflected an attempt to reiterate the state’s narrative to curb freedom of expression.

Nighat Dad, the executive director of Digital Rights Foundation, said the action to block VPNs was “contradictory” to the rights of privacy granted in the Constitution.

“This move was only to target certain social media users,” she claimed.

Senator Palwasha Khan has called a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on IT and telecom, which she heads, on Nov 18.

The meeting will discuss restrictions on what the telecom regulator called “illegal” use of VPNs in Pakistan.

Ms Khan questioned if the Pakistan Teleco­mmunication Auth­ority (PTA) will be monitoring the content watched by users.

The chief of Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM), Senator Allama Nasir Abbas, said the country was being ruled by an “incompetent and corrupt elite” who were not even the true representatives of people.

“They make laws in such a way and are using decrees … as per their whims,” Senator Abbas added.

Registration of VPNs

Meanwhile, PTA has again asked commercial consumers to register their VPNs.

The PTA statement on Saturday said software houses, call centres, banks, embassies, and freelancers can easily register their VPNs online through the PTA’s website.

“Members of the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) can also avail this facility, and the registration involves completing online form and providing basic details, including CNIC, company registration details, taxpayer status,” the PTA added.

Freelancers can submit the requisite documentation, such as a letter or email, verifying their project or company association.

Any individual using VPN for commercial purposes can apply in the freelancer category after providing the required information, including supporting evidence from the employer.

The PTA has said that the registration process was free and approvals are granted within 8 to 10.

It claimed that around 20,000 companies and freelancers have already registered their VPNs.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2024