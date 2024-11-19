Blanket restrictions on VPNs risk alienating segments of society, warns ISP body

A body of internet service providers (ISPs) warned on Tuesday against imposing “blanket restrictions” on Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), saying it risked “alienating segments of society”.

VPNs are widely used around the world to access content that may be inaccessible or blocked for internet users in their home country.

The use of VPNs has surged in Pakistan as people are using them to access X, which has been banned since February, as well as a host of other websites.

The statement by Shahzad Arshad, chairman of the Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (Wispap), comes amid the federal government’s decision to block unregistered VPNs.

In the statement, seen by Dawn.com, the Wispap chairman said: “It is essential to recognise that blanket restrictions or sweeping narratives around tools like VPNs risk alienating segments of society, particularly those who rely on these tools for entirely legitimate purposes, such as IT exports, financial transactions, and academic research.”

While stating that Wispap strongly supported measures to ensure the responsible use of all technologies, Arshad stressed it “should be done in a manner that does not compromise the fundamental principles of equitable access to knowledge, commerce, and security”.

While the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in September had said VPNs were not being blocked, it has now stated that non-reg­i­s­tered VPNs will stop wor­king after the November 30 deadline for their registration.

The announcement follows the authorities’ claims that the software is widely being used to bypass restrictions on pornographic content as well as to facilitate terrorists in violent activities.

Acknowledging that VPN technology “undeniably holds the potential for misuse”, Arshad highlighted that its “primary applications have been to ensure privacy, enable secure communication, and allow access to essential online resources for professionals, businesses, and individuals alike”.

The statement also apparently referred to the ongoing discourse about the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) declaring the use of VPNs for certain purposes as un-Islamic.

“Any technological tool — be it a VPN or otherwise — is neutral in nature,” the Wispap chairman said.

“It is the intent of its usage that determines whether it aligns with ethical and legal standards.”

He called for a “collaborative effort” between regulators, ISPs and societal representatives to “ensure a future where the internet remains a productive and secure platform for all”.

Arshad further stressed: “Regulatory measures should focus on deterring and penalising harmful activities without hindering legitimate use cases that drive progress and safeguard data integrity.”

“As a community of stakeholders in Pakistan’s internet ecosystem, we advocate for an approach that balances the ethical imperatives of society with the technical realities of our digital era,” he underscored.

Furthermore, he stressed “fostering a regulated yet enabling digital landscape while respecting societal values and legal frameworks”.

After the interior ministry sought a ban on “illegal VPNs”, Amnesty Tech said on X that it would amount to “violating the right to privacy under international law, restricting people’s access to information, and suppressing free expression”.

“The vague grounds of ‘terrorism’ cited by the Interior Ministry speaks to the disproportionate use of the government’s powers to control access to content on the internet,” the organisation said.

Separately, in an open letter, the Public Relations Events Digital Activation Association (Preda) lamented the frequent disruption of the internet, calling it a “threat” to the “wellbeing of our collective industries”.

X alternate Bluesky reported inaccessible

Separately, a social media platform called Bluesky, dubbed as a replacement for X, was reported as inaccessible in Pakistan on Tuesday.

Various users reported that the platform, which reached a total of 19 million users yesterday, was only working while they were connected to a VPN.

Bluesky is adding millions of users as people flee Elon Musk-owned X after Donald Trump was elected as the US President.

The Bluesky surge comes as an upcoming change to the terms of service of X threatens to complicate its legal challenges, as well as concerns about the platform’s content.

Additional input from Reuters