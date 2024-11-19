England secure Nations League promotion, France beat Italy

LONDON: Harry Kane’s 69th international goal sparked a second-half scoring spree that fired England back to the top tier of the UEFA Nations League on Sunday, while Adrien Rabiot scored twice as France beat Italy.

In temporary head coach Lee Carsley’s final game in charge before the arrival of Thomas Tuchel as manager, a 5-0 win against 10-man Republic of Ireland secured promotion and ensured England will be back among Europe’s leading nations in the next edition of the competition.

“I wanted the England team to be exciting to watch and attacking,” Carsley told ITV. “I see them do it day in, day out on the training ground. And now we’ve seen it [on the field]. I can only do what I was in control of. It’s not a gamble with some of these players, they are excellent players.”

Euro 2024 runners-up England won Group B2 on goal difference ahead of second-placed Greece, who beat Finland 2-0 in the other game in the group and will head into the playoffs in March.

England struggled to break down a resolute Ireland in the first half at Wembley, with Noni Madueke twice having efforts blocked after threatening bursts into the box.

The game changed shortly after the interval when Liam Scales brought down Jude Bellingham after a fine pass from Kane, conceding a penalty and being sent off for a second bookable offence.

Kane stepped up to slot his spot-kick past Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

LONDON: England’s Anthony Gordon (second R) scores against Republic of Ireland during their Nations League match at Wembley Stadium.—Reuters

England doubled their lead in the 56th minute, as Tino Livramento’s deflected cross found its way to his Newcastle team-mate Anthony Gordon who volleyed home his first international goal.

Carsley’s side scored their third goal in the space of five minutes when Conor Gallagher stabbed in a Marc Guehi flick-on from a corner to also net for the first time for his country.

Jarrod Bowen joined the party, sweeping home his first England goal with his first touch just seconds after coming on as a substitute.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, on as a sub for his England debut, headed in Bellingham’s cross in the 79th minute to round off the scoring.

“A really important win for us,” Kane said. “It was a tough first half, but we came out second half with a lot more energy and we finished it off.”

England needed to match Greece’s result to top the group.

Anastasios Bakasetas had put Greece ahead in the 52nd in Finland, with Kane’s England opener coming a minute later. Christos Tzolis scored the second for Greece.

After five wins from six games, Carsley will now return to his permanent role as head coach of England’s under 21s. Tuchel begins in January and will lead the campaign to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

He should have plenty of options when he selects his first squad after Carsley handed debuts to eight players during his short reign.

“Lee has achieved the main objective from the six fixtures this autumn: securing promotion back to the top tier of the Nations League,” English Football Association CEO Mark Bullingham said. “The players have really enjoyed working with Lee and his team — they have made a real impact in their interim roles.”

RABIOT DOUBLE

France snatched top spot in Group A2 from Italy with a 3-1 success at the San Siro.

Les Bleus knew a two-goal win would see them finish first ahead of Italy in an otherwise dead rubber with both teams already through to the quarter-finals in March.

Rabiot headed in a second-minute opener from Lucas Digne’s corner.

France shocked San Siro into silence in the 33rd when left-back Digne curled in a magnificent free kick from 25 yards that went into the top left corner via the underside of the bar and the back of Guglielmo Vicario. It went down as an own-goal from the Italy goalkeeper, who was a late replacement after Gianluigi Donnarumma fell ill with a stomach bug.

Italy pulled a goal back two minutes later when Andrea Cambiaso volleyed past Mike Maignan but Rabiot brilliantly headed home another Digne set-piece midway through the second half to mark his 50th France appearance with a brace.

While the match had started with the Italy fans booing the French anthem, it finished with France supporters proudly singing the same song in triumph.

It was the first time Italy had lost a home game by two or more goals since 1983, according to football statistician Opta.

“It had been a while since we’d put in a performance like that. The fight and the team spirit should be highlighted,” Rabiot told TF1. “This is the true face of the French national team.”

The other game in the group saw sixth-ranked Belgium fall to a surprise 1-0 loss against Israel — ranked 81st.

Yarden Shua’s goal settled the game, which was held in Budapest, Hungary, in the 86th but Israel failed to win by the three-goal margin they needed to avoid automatic relegation to League B.

Belgium must now face a playoff to try to avoid relegation.

HAALAND HAT TRICK

Erling Haaland was at his destructive best, hitting a hat-trick as Norway brushed aside Kazakhstan 5-0 to finish top of Group B3 ahead of Austria who were held to a 1-1 draw by Slovenia.

The Manchester City star broke the deadlock, pouncing on a rebound in the 23rd minute.

Haaland nodded in his 37th international goal 14 minutes later, before Antonio Nusa added a Norwegian third of a dominant first half.

Haaland completed his fourth treble for Norway with 19 minutes remaining, turning away from his marker on the edge of the area and finishing low into the bottom corner with his right foot.

Haaland leads the Nations League scoring charts, taking his total to seven goals and is two clear of Viktor Gyokeres, Cristiano Ronaldo and Benjamin Sesko, who are all tied on five.

Nusa scored again as Norway snatched automatic promotion from Austria, who conceded a late equaliser to Slovenia in Vienna.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2024