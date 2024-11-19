Section 144 extended in Islamabad for two more months

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have sought massive anti-riot gear, including thousands of teargas and rubber bullets, from the government to deal with PTI’s protest on Nov 24 as the capital administration extended ban on 10 activities for two more months under Section 144.

Officers of the capital police said that 22,000 security personnel and 1,200 containers had also been sought to foil the protest.

Furthermore, millions of rupees would be required to arrange three-time meals and transportation for the local and visiting security forces during their deployment in the city.

The police have made the demand of 40,000 teargas long and short-range shells along with 2,000 teargas guns and 50,000 rubber bullets along with 2,500 guns.

Besides, 5,000 anti-riot kits were also sought to strengthen the anti-riot unit with more manpower.

The manpower of 22,000 personnel was demanded from the Punjab and Sindh police along with Frontier Constabulary and Rangers.

The preparations are being made to ensure law and order in the city and protect the public and private properties because the PTI plans the protest and the sit-in for an indefinite period, the officers added.

A few security plans are under discussion and being shared with the quarters concerned for approval, sources said.

Sealing of the extended high-security zone comprising Third Avenue, Faisal Avenue, Margalla Road and Khayaban-i-Soharwardi is under consideration.

Besides, more extraordinary measures were being put in place for the Red Zone, comprising the area west from the intersection of Third Avenue and Murree Road, including the new embassy of China, area south of University Road up to Fourth Avenue, south of Khayaban-i-Iqbal from

Fourth Avenue up to Khayaban-i-Soharwardi, north of Khayaban-i-Soharwardi up to Serena Chowk, area north of Dhokri Chowk (Convention Centre Chowk on Kashmir Highway up to intersection of Murree Road and Third Avenue, and high-security zone, from Third Avenue to Ninth Avenue and Margalla Road to Khayaban-i-Suharwardi).

It is also under consideration to seal all toll plazas around the capital, they said, adding two strong lines of defence and intercept, comprising containers, barbed wire, blocks, personnel equipped with anti-riot gears were also likely to be put in place before and after the toll plazas and entry points.

Similar defence and intercept rings are also likely to be set up around the extended high-security zone, high-security zone and the Red Zone, they said. Moreover, such deployment is also likely to be made at different parts of Srinagar Highway, Expressway, I.J.P Road and Murree Road, Faizabad, Islamabad Chowk, Golra Mor, Khanna, Rawat T-Cross, Chungi No 26, 17 Meel and Athal Chowk.

In a statement on Monday, PTI’s Central Information Secretary Shaikh Waqas Akram said protesters will remain in Islamabad until their demands are accepted.

Meanwhile, the capital administration extended the ban on 10 activities for two more months under Section 144.

The activities included gathering of five or more persons, procession, rallies, use of cassette players sound systems, CD/DVD players and other mediums for making any objectionable, sectarian-related speeches and sermons, use of loudspeakers, sound amplifiers and sound systems except for Azan and Khutaba for Friday prayers, stock, sale purchases and use of firecrackers and fireworks, carrying or display of firearms except by officials of armed forces, Rangers, police and paramilitary forces and distribution of handbills, pamphlets, affixing of posters and wall-chalking.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2024