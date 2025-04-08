E-Paper | April 08, 2025

Gas leak kills seven people in Iran

AFP Published April 8, 2025 Updated April 8, 2025 10:22am

TEHRAN: At least seven people were killed in a gas leak at a coal mine in the northern Iranian province of Semnan, east of the capital Tehran, Iranian media reported on Monday.

The incident occurred in the province’s city of Damghan but the reason behind the gas leak is unclear, Mehr news agency said.

The bodies of seven people have been retrieved from the mine, the news agency said, adding that the death toll could rise as reports indicated others were still trapped inside the mine.

Mineral-rich Iran has around 1.5 billion tonnes of proven coal reserves, and deadly incidents in coal mines are not unusual.

Last September, more than 50 people were killed in a coal mine blast in Tabas, in the eastern province of South Khorasan, prompting the authorities to announce three days of public mourning.

In 2023, an explosion at another coal mine in the city of Damghan killed six people.

A blast in 2017 killed 43 miners in Azad Shahr city in northern Iran, triggering a wave of anger towards the authorities.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

In fight mode

In fight mode

Arifa Noor
The bouts between political parties and establishment take a toll on country far more than they do on political parties.

Editorial

Meltdown
08 Apr, 2025

Meltdown

A full-blown trade war is upon us as the era of the rules-based, multilateral trading order is nearly over.
Settling differences
08 Apr, 2025

Settling differences

SOMETHING is stirring within the PTI. Some of its older hands are back in the limelight, ostensibly to make another...
Glacial ingenuity
08 Apr, 2025

Glacial ingenuity

NECESSITY is indeed the mother of invention, as witnessed in Gilgit-Baltistan. In these areas, where climate change...
Going dry
Updated 07 Apr, 2025

Going dry

Authorities should refrain from undertaking any water scheme that infringes on rights of any federating unit to avoid more controversies.
Afghan return
07 Apr, 2025

Afghan return

AS expected, the government of Pakistan is moving ahead with its plan to forcibly repatriate Afghan Citizenship Card...
Hurting women
07 Apr, 2025

Hurting women

MONTH after month, the figures of crimes against women in the country indicate that our society is close to...